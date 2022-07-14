Hastings was happy to watch North Platte load its bus Thursday night leaving Duncan Field.
Six straight days of playing each other, five losses in a row the Plainsmen handed to the Sodbusters. And none by more than four runs.
The latest ‘L’ a 9-7 defeat at Duncan Field.
“That’s a gut punch right there,” said Hastings manager Luke Bay. “I thought we played exceptional. They get to us there late and it was just tough.”
North Platte scored five runs in the eighth inning to erase a three-run deficit and sweep the Sodbusters in their home ballpark.
The Plainsmen (25-13) loaded the bases to begin the frame and Sage McMinn turned a slow burn into a full on blaze with his one-out double that tied the game.
Drew Sturgeon had the initial run-scoring single before a fielder’s choice saved a run.
Following McMinn, Lucas Johnson gave North Platte the lead with a single and Connor Higgs flew out to extend it.
Three runs were charged to Sodbuster David Rudd-Grow, who started the inning but didn’t record an out. The other two were stuck with Jacob Shaw.
Bay said he fought with himself about decisions regarding pitching, and it backfired.
“I was going to stick with David for the sixth and seventh and go to Shaw for eight and nine,” Bay said. “David wasn’t super efficient his first inning but in his second was lights out.”
Rudd-Grow’s 1-2-3 seventh on 11 pitches bought him another inning.
“He was super efficient and he was cruising so I ran him back out there,” Bay defended. “He’s a really good matchup (against North Platte), with the way they swing.”
Rudd-Grow walked the nine-hole Jaylen Ruffin, the second batter in the eighth, which turned the lineup over. It proved costly.
“They got to him, and I still felt confident with Shaw. He minimized to the best of his ability there,” Bay said.
There was no minimizing on McMinn, though. He had the walk-off single Monday night in North Platte and the biggest hit Thursday. He tripled off the Duncan Field scoreboard on Tuesday.
“The 1-2 curveball was a good pitch, but I wish we could have gone fastball up on him again,” Bay said of Shaw’s pitch sequence during the at-bat that resulted in a two-run double. “I’ve got to do a better job of educating our pitchers and catcher of what I see in hitters and talking about how we should pitch them.
“It’s on me.”
For one night, it wasn’t on the Sodbuster offense, which left 17 men on base Tuesday night and produced just six runs on 15 hits Wednesday.
The team Twitter account even cracked a joke about the offensive explosion. The tweet came after the team’s five-run fifth: “The Busters have 7 RUNS on 11 HITS!!!!! Busters are so hot. #BAH”
The Sodbusters have the second-worst batting average in the Independence League, but yielded seven runs on 13 hits Thursday night. It wasn’t enough.
Sawyer Duddleston and Blake Scott each racked up three hits, including a double apiece. Danny Garcia and Matt Lemke both had two hits.
Hastings led out of the gate on a North Platte error, then went up 2-0 on Garcia’s sac fly in the third.
North Platte plated a run in the fourth before a three-run fifth put the visitors in front 4-2.
The Sodbusters promptly responded with five runs, Gracia and Lemke singled in runs with the bases juiced, then Burrows doubled in a pair and later scored.
“The fact that we scored five after they scored three, I was like: ‘We’re going to win this game.’ I was really proud of that; that’s what we preach,” Bay said.
Hastings put the tying man on base in the ninth thanks to an error and a two-out walk. That’s when North Platte turned to Caleb Bunch.
The Plainsmen’s closer clinched the game and series on three pitches.
Hastings opens a series in Fremont on Friday night. The Moo (24-16) are tied with North Platte for first place in the second half standings at 8-3.
NPP.............000 130 050 — 9 15 3
HAS.............101 050 000 — 7 13 2
W — Kade Wood. L — Jacob Shaw. S — Caleb Bunch.
2B — NP, Sage McMinn. H, Blake Burrows, Blake Scott.