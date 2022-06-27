FREMONT — If the Sodbusters had a lineup full of Garrett Kennedys, Blake Scotts, and Dallan Quigleys, and Ryan Jacobs was his typical self, Monday’s doubleheader at Fremont might have gone differently.
But that wasn’t the case.
Despite grasping a 6-2 lead in game two, the Sodbusters couldn’t hang on to it to salvage a split after dropping game one 2-1.
The Moo (15-11) got to the previously un-hittable Jacobs for seven runs on eight hits in three innings to inflate his season earned run average by more than a run and a half.
The Sodbusters committed an error behind Jacobs as well, which aided Fremont’s climb back in its three-run fourth inning. Two of the runs were unearned, but the game became a one-run contest.
Jacobs settled in the fifth, working around a one-out single, before the Moo tied the game in the sixth.
Zane Skansi blasted a leadoff home run and then loaded the bases to force Jacobs’ exit. A pair of Moo singles off reliever Danny Garcia plated three runs to make the score 9-all.
Fremont clinched the game in the seventh, the final inning, when Garcia walked the leadoff hitter, allowed a single and then issued an intentional walk to put a force out in play at any base.
It didn’t matter after all. Jason Axelberg singled in the winning run to jump in front of the Sodbusters in the Nebraskaland division standings of the Independence League.
The Moo’s Monday sweep, by scores of 2-1 and 10-9, continued the Sodbusters’ downslide across the last two weeks. After a 9-4 start, the best in franchise history, Hastings has gone just 5-8.
That cold streak extended despite the efforts of Kennedy, Scott and Quigley, who combined for five of Hastings’ seven hits in the nightcap.
Quigley’s three-run home run in the second inning got the ‘Busters off to a hot start. Kennedy added his second of the day in the sixth. Kennedy’s first home run, which was the Sodbusters’ only offense in game one, was also the team’s first home run of the season.
The three home runs hit by Hastings on Monday have the team tied with Casper for last place in the category. Fremont leads the league with 26 big flies.
Kennedy’s first-inning bomb in game one Monday didn’t hold up for starter JT Cafferty, who took the loss. Fremont took the lead in the second on Zech Samayoa’s two-run homer.
Cafferty struck out three and walked one while giving up six hits.
The Sodbusters return home Tuesday to host the Western Nebraska Pioneers for two games before a holiday weekend road trip to Casper.
Game one
Sodbusters........100 000 0 — 1 7 1
Fremont............020 000 x — 2 6 0
W — Marco Ibarra. L — JT Cafferty. S — Trey Nichols.
2B — F, Evan Rowe.
HR — H, Garrett Kennedy. F, Zech Samayoa.
Game two
Sodbusters.......033 012 0 — 9 7 2
Fremont .......101 304 1 — 10 18 4
W — Jacob Ortiz. L — Danny Garcia.
2B — H, Sam Adams, Black Scott. F, Zane Skansi, Austin Baskin.
HR — H, Garrett Kennedy, Dallan Quigley. F, Skansi.