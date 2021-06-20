GERING — Western Nebraska polished off a sweep of the Hastings Sodbusters Sunday afternoon at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering, winning game three of the series 6-3.
The Pioneers (18-5) moved into first place of the Expedition League’s Clark Division with their weekend performance.
Hastings (6-16) dropped to last place in the division, sitting 1/2 game back of the Pierre Trappers.
The teams were locked in a 2-2 tie after six innings, but Western Nebraska added two runs each in the seventh and eighth to ensure a victory.
Jake Schroeder took the loss for Hastings allowing two runs in 1/3 of the seventh inning in relief of JT Cafferty.
Cafferty threw the first six innings for Hastings, surrendering five hits, walking one and striking out one.
Manny Herrera also allowed two runs in his 1 2/3 innings to finish the game. He struck out three and issued a pair of walks.
Brandon Hanson was the winner for Western Nebraska with three innings of relief where he allowed one run on five hits. He struck out five.
Jacob Shaw paced Hastings’ offense with three hits. Justin McGuigan finished 2-for-3 and drove in one.
Alex Zerfass had three hits and scored three runs for the Pioneers.
Hastings enjoys a pair of off days before welcoming the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs to town for a three-game set beginning Wednesday.
HAS (6-16).............................................................011 001 000 — 3 10 0
WNP (18-5).............................................................001 010 22x — 6 9 2
W — Brandon Hanson. L — Jake Schroeder.
S — Jack Lewis Miller.
2B — H, McGuigan, Shaw. WN, Waldon.