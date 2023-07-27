After being swept by the Badlands Big Sticks on the road last weekend, Hastings reversed fortune Thursday by securing a series victory over the Independence League’s northernmost team.
The Sodbusters, who were 6-2 winners in Wednesday’s game at Ryder Park in Grand Island, opened Thursday’s doubleheader with an 8-7 extra-inning victory over the Big Sticks.
Game two — and the series finale — finished after press time.
Hastings, though, secured a walk-off win in game one.
Newcomer Jaden Stone singled in Tyler Kissler for the game-winner.
Kissler led the inning off with a game-tying single that scored Layne Shiers, who started the frame on second base as part of the league’s extra-inning rules.
The final rally came after Badlands erased a 6-4 deficit in the top of the seventh and then took its first lead in the eighth.
Hastings (15-34) scored in three of the first four innings. Markos Cabranes plated Taylor Gill on a sacrifice fly in the home half of the first, then Gill roped an inside-the-park home run in the second that chased Kyle Hiltbrand home.
Consecutive one-out singles by Kissler and Hiltbrand in the fourth set the table for an RBI double by Gill, who later scored on a Badlands error.
The Big Sticks trimmed the lead to two in the fifth on a two-run double, and two RBI singles.
The visitors tied the game in the seventh with two more RBI singles, and threatened for more before an inning-ending double play.
Gill’s 3-for-4 day highlighted offensive performances as he drove in four runs and scored three.
Niko Riera was the winning pitcher, shutting down the Big Sticks in the eighth after they got to reliever Jacob Shaw, who was in his second relief frame.
Hastings finishes its season Friday through Sunday with the Fremont Moo in town for three games.