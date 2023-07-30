One game doesn’t define a season, but Sunday’s 10-8 victory over Fremont meant a great deal for the Hastings Sodbusters.
For starters, the ‘Busters snapped a 10-game losing streak against their rival Moo in the season finale at Duncan Field.
“Kind of encapsulated the season, man,” said manager Joel Schipper. “Some good, some bad. But found a way to get it done playing our best ball here at the end.”
What was a long and arduous summer journey concluded in winning fashion for the home team.
Kale Jensen broke an 8-8 tie in the bottom of the eighth, his single scoring Taylor Gill. Nick Jones plated Markos Cabranes two batters later for extra breathing room.
While that sequence appears ordinary, it was anything but.
Cabranes reached on what turned out to be a 7-5-4 double play — starting with a misjudged pop fly to left field — in one of the whackier occurrences in a Sodbuster summer full of oddities.
Another strange stretch Sunday: seven consecutive walks drawn by Sodbuster hitters in the third inning.
“Started off pretty ugly both ways. Bunch of walks, some errors — just ugly baseball,” Schipper concluded.
“Overall, though, a great performance. Really happy for the guys.”
Niko Riera included. He shut down Fremont for 3 2/3 innings and struck out four opposite no walks and four hits.
“Our pitchers kind of hung their heads a bit to start the season, but (Niko) said give me the rock and I’ll go do it myself, and (he’s had) a bunch of improvement,” Schipper said. “Great to see him with that maturity at the end of the summer.”
Wins were appreciated and cherished as few as they came the past two months for Hastings, which ended its summer 17-35 with one unofficial “’Buster Ball” victory Saturday night in a version of baseball played by the world famous Savannah Bananas.
Hastings went out on a high note, though unable to make up for a 10-game winless streak to open the season and just one win in its first 18 tries.
“It was tough for sure, but everybody in that dugout, coaches included, believed in ourselves,” Schipper said. “Just had some unfortunate breaks. I’ve never seen so many unlucky things happen to a team in a summer, but you have to give the guys a ton of credit for their resilience. Always going to get more opportunities, so they took full advantage of that.
“Obviously had some failure, but in year two we’re definitely going to learn from it... I know it wasn’t easy all the time, but we stuck with it and I think we had a good finish.”
Schipper plans to return for a second year, which, during Sunday’s broadcast co-owner and general manager Scott Galusha noted was a key element to next year’s success.
The team, for what it’s worth, was 12-6 in its last 18 games.
“Unfortunately, we’re not in that championship series, but if we played that like that all year, we’d be in the playoffs,” Galusha told team broadcaster Steve Stein in the booth during the sixth inning.
The Moo and the Casper Spuds, who won a combined 63 games, will vie for the league crown beginning Tuesday night in Wyoming.
Hastings experienced its worst finish in franchise history by record, and was two games ahead of last-place Oahe (Pierre, S.D.) in Independence League standings.
“Right now, I would venture to guess none of those teams would want to play us three-out-of-five,” Galusha said. “I just think we have confidence, we’ve learned how to win, we’ve got over the hump a little bit, and I would take our chances against any of these rosters.
“Unfortunately we just had two really, really poor stretches where not only were we not playing well, but we were getting bad breaks and it just snowballed. That took us out of everything we needed to do, but I think we’ve got a core of guys on this roster coming back, which is a nice place to start. We’ve got Joel coming back, which is great to have a consistent coach for year two of a situation.”
While disappointed in the team’s overall finish, Schipper was emotional in grading the growth of its overall performance.
“Really awesome summer. As a coach, I think the biggest thing, and I got choked up talking about this, man, was just getting better individually and as a team,” he said. “I thought we did a really good job doing that and I think everybody grew. I’m excited to see what these guys do in the fall.”
FRE (31-21).........031 310 000 — 8 12 0
HAS (17-35)........025 001 02x — 10 8 2
W — Niko Riera. L — Jacob Ortiz.
2B — F, Tyman Long. H, Nick Jones, Josh Prinner, Taylor Gill.