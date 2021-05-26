Name: Cameron McClure
Nickname: Cam
Twitter handle: @cameronsmcclure
Position: OF
Bats/Throws (L/R): R/R
Hometown: The Woodlands, Texas
High school/College: Concordia Lutheran HS/St. Edwards University
Walk-up song: Gorgeous - Kanye West
Favorite meal: Steak
“I spent most of 2020 doing…”: Fishing
Is a hotdog a sandwich: No, 100% not a sandwich
Favorite baseball quote: "Baseball is 90% mental, the other half is physical." — Yogi Berra
Superstition or pregame ritual: I drink a Bang and then head to the field.
Most memorable baseball moment: Helping out with the Challenger League, playing baseball with kids who have special needs.