McClure, Cameron.jpeg

Name: Cameron McClure

Nickname: Cam

Twitter handle: @cameronsmcclure

Position: OF

Bats/Throws (L/R): R/R

Hometown: The Woodlands, Texas

High school/College: Concordia Lutheran HS/St. Edwards University

Walk-up song: Gorgeous - Kanye West

Favorite meal: Steak

“I spent most of 2020 doing…”: Fishing

Is a hotdog a sandwich: No, 100% not a sandwich

Favorite baseball quote: "Baseball is 90% mental, the other half is physical." — Yogi Berra

Superstition or pregame ritual: I drink a Bang and then head to the field.

Most memorable baseball moment: Helping out with the Challenger League, playing baseball with kids who have special needs.

