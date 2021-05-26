Mazzini, Chris.jpeg

Name: Chris Mazzini

Nickname: Mayo

Position: LHP

Bats/Throws (L/R): R/L

Hometown: Parker, Colo.

High school/College: Northeast CC

Walk-up song: Pour It Up - Rhianna

Favorite meal: Chicken Stir Fry

“I spent most of 2020 doing…”: Baseball, golf, lifting

Last show you binge watched: Ozark

Favorite baseball quote: "Fans don't boo nobodies." — Reggie Jackson

Superstition or pregame ritual: Shave face and arms the day before I start

Most memorable baseball moment: Hitting go-ahead two-run double at Coors Field.

0
0
0
0
0