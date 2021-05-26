Name: Chris Mazzini
Nickname: Mayo
Position: LHP
Bats/Throws (L/R): R/L
Hometown: Parker, Colo.
High school/College: Northeast CC
Walk-up song: Pour It Up - Rhianna
Favorite meal: Chicken Stir Fry
“I spent most of 2020 doing…”: Baseball, golf, lifting
Last show you binge watched: Ozark
Favorite baseball quote: "Fans don't boo nobodies." — Reggie Jackson
Superstition or pregame ritual: Shave face and arms the day before I start
Most memorable baseball moment: Hitting go-ahead two-run double at Coors Field.