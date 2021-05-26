Name: Ian Riley
Nickname: E
Twitter handle: @ian_riley2
Position: OF/INF
Bats/Throws (L/R): L/R
Hometown: Austin, Texas
High school/College: Cloud County
Walk-up song: Feeling Myself — Nicki Minaj
Favorite meal: Steak
“I spent most of 2020 doing…”: Baseball
Last show you binge watched: Outer Banks
Favorite baseball quote: "Baseball is 90% mental, the other half is physical." — Yogi Berra
Superstition or pregame ritual: Smelling salts after the anthem
Most memorable baseball moment: Playing Seward County CC in the playoffs