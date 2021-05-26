Riley, Ian.jpeg

Name: Ian Riley

Nickname: E

Twitter handle: @ian_riley2

Position: OF/INF

Bats/Throws (L/R): L/R

Hometown: Austin, Texas

High school/College: Cloud County

Walk-up song: Feeling Myself — Nicki Minaj

Favorite meal: Steak

“I spent most of 2020 doing…”: Baseball

Last show you binge watched: Outer Banks

Favorite baseball quote: "Baseball is 90% mental, the other half is physical." — Yogi Berra

Superstition or pregame ritual: Smelling salts after the anthem

Most memorable baseball moment: Playing Seward County CC in the playoffs

