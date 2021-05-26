Name: Jacob Schroeder
Nickname: Jake
Twitter handle: @_JakeSchroeder_
Position: RHP
Bats/Throws (L/R): R/R
Hometown: Hastings
High school/College: Washburn
Walk-up song: Good Time — Niko Moon
Favorite meal: Steak and potatoes
“I spent most of 2020 doing…”: Playing Warzone
Last show you binge watched: Last Chance U
Favorite baseball quote: "Baseball is 90% mental, the other half is physical." — Yogi Berra
Superstition or pregame ritual: Step over the foul line with left foot on game days.
Most memorable baseball moment: Going yard in the state championship.