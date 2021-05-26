Schroeder, Jacob.jpeg

Name: Jacob Schroeder

Nickname: Jake

Twitter handle: @_JakeSchroeder_

Position: RHP

Bats/Throws (L/R): R/R

Hometown: Hastings

High school/College: Washburn

Walk-up song: Good Time — Niko Moon

Favorite meal: Steak and potatoes

“I spent most of 2020 doing…”: Playing Warzone

Last show you binge watched: Last Chance U

Favorite baseball quote: "Baseball is 90% mental, the other half is physical." — Yogi Berra

Superstition or pregame ritual: Step over the foul line with left foot on game days.

Most memorable baseball moment: Going yard in the state championship.

