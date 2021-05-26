Shaw, Jacob.jpeg

Name: Jacob Shaw

Nickname: Chip

Twitter handle: @J_shaw_22

Position: OF/RHP

Bats/Throws (L/R): R/R

Hometown: Hastings

High school/College: Cloud County

Walk-up song: Uptown — Drake & Lil Wayne

Favorite meal: Chicken Alfredo

“I spent most of 2020 doing…”: Baseball

Last show you binge watched: Yellowstone

Favorite baseball quote: Grandma and Grandpa didn't come to the games to watch a snowball fight. — Jim Boeve

Superstition or pregame ritual: Listen to Catalogue Cabin by Mike Stud before every game

Most memorable baseball moment: Legion Regionals at Duncan.

