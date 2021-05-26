Name: Jacob Shaw
Nickname: Chip
Twitter handle: @J_shaw_22
Position: OF/RHP
Bats/Throws (L/R): R/R
Hometown: Hastings
High school/College: Cloud County
Walk-up song: Uptown — Drake & Lil Wayne
Favorite meal: Chicken Alfredo
“I spent most of 2020 doing…”: Baseball
Last show you binge watched: Yellowstone
Favorite baseball quote: Grandma and Grandpa didn't come to the games to watch a snowball fight. — Jim Boeve
Superstition or pregame ritual: Listen to Catalogue Cabin by Mike Stud before every game
Most memorable baseball moment: Legion Regionals at Duncan.