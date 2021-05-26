Hultine, Laif.jpeg

Name: Laif Hultine

Nickname: Angus

Twitter handle: @anguslaif

Position: RHP

Bats/Throws (L/R): R/R

Hometown: Hastings

High school/College: Hastings High/Missouri Southern State University

Walk-up song: Cowboy - Kid Rock

Favorite meal: Prime rib

“I spent most of 2020 doing…”: Playing ball and hunting

Is a hotdog a sandwich: No, it's a sausage with an elongated bun

Favorite baseball quote: Swing hard, just in case you hit it.

Superstition or pregame ritual: Drink sweet tea and eat a bag of gummy bears. 

Most memorable baseball moment: Playing in the state tournament with my high school team.

0
0
0
0
0