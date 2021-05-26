Name: Laif Hultine
Nickname: Angus
Twitter handle: @anguslaif
Position: RHP
Bats/Throws (L/R): R/R
Hometown: Hastings
High school/College: Hastings High/Missouri Southern State University
Walk-up song: Cowboy - Kid Rock
Favorite meal: Prime rib
“I spent most of 2020 doing…”: Playing ball and hunting
Is a hotdog a sandwich: No, it's a sausage with an elongated bun
Favorite baseball quote: Swing hard, just in case you hit it.
Superstition or pregame ritual: Drink sweet tea and eat a bag of gummy bears.
Most memorable baseball moment: Playing in the state tournament with my high school team.