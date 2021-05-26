Solis, Luke.jpeg

Name: Luke Solis

Nickname: Luke

Instagram handle: @Luke.solis

Position: INF

Bats/Throws (L/R): R/R

Hometown: Chino Hills, Calif.

High school/College: Ayala High School/UC San Diego

Walk-up song: B.O.O.T — Pepper

Favorite meal: Chik-Fil-A sandwich and fries

“I spent most of 2020 doing…”: Working out, playing baseball, and surfing

Is a hotdog a sandwich: No

Favorite baseball quote: Baseball is like church, many attend, few understand." — Leo Durocher

Superstition or pregame ritual: Tape on throwing arm wrist

Most memorable baseball moment: Hitting a home run left handed over the trees at our high school field

