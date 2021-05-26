Name: Luke Solis
Nickname: Luke
Instagram handle: @Luke.solis
Position: INF
Bats/Throws (L/R): R/R
Hometown: Chino Hills, Calif.
High school/College: Ayala High School/UC San Diego
Walk-up song: B.O.O.T — Pepper
Favorite meal: Chik-Fil-A sandwich and fries
“I spent most of 2020 doing…”: Working out, playing baseball, and surfing
Is a hotdog a sandwich: No
Favorite baseball quote: Baseball is like church, many attend, few understand." — Leo Durocher
Superstition or pregame ritual: Tape on throwing arm wrist
Most memorable baseball moment: Hitting a home run left handed over the trees at our high school field