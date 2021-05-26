Name: Ryan Melvin
Nickname: Melvin
Twitter handle: @rmelv19
Position: LHP
Bats/Throws (L/R): L/L
Hometown: Grand Island
High school/College: Oklahoma Christian
Walk-up song: Seven Nation Army — White Stripes
Favorite meal: Alfredo
“I spent most of 2020 doing…”: Recovering from Tommy John surgery
Last show you binge watched: The Expanse
Favorite baseball quote: Baseball is a lot like life: It's a day-to-day existence full of ups and downs. You make the most of your opportunities in baseball as you do in life. — Ernie Harwell
Most memorable baseball moment: Sixth grade throwing the first pitch at a Storm Chasers game