Melvin, Ryan.jpeg

Name: Ryan Melvin

Nickname: Melvin

Twitter handle: @rmelv19

Position: LHP

Bats/Throws (L/R): L/L

Hometown: Grand Island

High school/College: Oklahoma Christian

Walk-up song: Seven Nation Army — White Stripes

Favorite meal: Alfredo

“I spent most of 2020 doing…”: Recovering from Tommy John surgery 

Last show you binge watched: The Expanse

Favorite baseball quote: Baseball is a lot like life: It's a day-to-day existence full of ups and downs. You make the most of your opportunities in baseball as you do in life. — Ernie Harwell

Most memorable baseball moment: Sixth grade throwing the first pitch at a Storm Chasers game

0
0
0
0
0