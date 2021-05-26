Stevens, Trevor.jpeg

Name: Trevor Stevens

Nickname: T-Bone

Twitter handle: @StevensTrevor29

Position: INF

Bats/Throws (L/R): L/R

Hometown: Omaha

High school/College: Cloud County

Walk-up song: In Grod I Trust — Kevin Gates

Favorite meal: Steak

“I spent most of 2020 doing…”: Playing baseball

Last show you binge watched: Billions

Favorite baseball quote: "Stay off the grass; can't you see OT's tryna grow?" — Ryan Hile

Superstition or pregame ritual: McDonald's breakfast

Most memorable baseball moment: Hitting a grand slam for my first college home run

