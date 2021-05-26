Name: Trevor Stevens
Nickname: T-Bone
Twitter handle: @StevensTrevor29
Position: INF
Bats/Throws (L/R): L/R
Hometown: Omaha
High school/College: Cloud County
Walk-up song: In Grod I Trust — Kevin Gates
Favorite meal: Steak
“I spent most of 2020 doing…”: Playing baseball
Last show you binge watched: Billions
Favorite baseball quote: "Stay off the grass; can't you see OT's tryna grow?" — Ryan Hile
Superstition or pregame ritual: McDonald's breakfast
Most memorable baseball moment: Hitting a grand slam for my first college home run