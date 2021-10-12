When then 12-year-old Shania Santos learned she didn’t make the cut for her highly competitive middle school softball team in Arizona, she decided to try her luck at another sport instead: cross country.
That decision set her on a new path, one the Hastings College freshman cross country team standout hopes may someday lead to Olympic gold.
At 19, Santos already is turning heads with her tenacious pace amongst the movers and shakers of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Her time of 18:54.1 in the open division of the 5-K Chile Pepper XC Festival Oct. 1 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, was fifth overall in a field of more than 200 runners, leading the Broncos to an open division team title in the 30-team meet.
That showing earned her Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Cross Country Runner of the Week honors for the third time this season.
Yet while her ascent in college cross-country has been swift, her journey to the top hasn’t been without a few twists and turns along the way.
“My freshman year in high school was not that great, and I didn’t run my sophomore year,” she said. “My junior year, I was like, ‘OK, I can do better than my freshman year’ and broke the school record three times. I’ve kind of been on a roll since then.”
Hastings College head cross country coach Ryan Mahoney said he isn’t surprised to see Santos enjoying the type of success she’s achieved at the college level. A state metal winner in cross country and track in Arizona, he said her work ethic and determination have set the tone for what has already been a noteworthy season. And yet he can’t help but hope that the accolades she has enjoyed are but a shadow of things to come.
“She’s really driven,” Mahoney said. “She sets her goals really high and takes full advantage of every practice and every workout and really pushes herself hard.
“She was a successful runner in high school but she’s taken it up a notch and is off to a great start. She’s the type of athlete every coach wants: She wants to do absolutely everything you tell her.”
Hailing from a softball family, Santos had no idea she was born to run. But her unexpected cut from the school softball team provided the impetus to discovering her hidden talent.
“I didn’t really know I was good at it because softball had always been my family thing,” she said. “My mom was my softball coach and I was always on her team. I never went outside of that.”
Disappointed in missing the softball roster cut, it took her all of two days to change gears and try her luck at cross country.
“I just went for it to find out what I could do,” she said. “I wasn’t a runner at all, but my parents always made us go outside and play, so I’ve always been very thin and very athletic.”
The transition to distance running felt right from the get-go, she said. Enjoying immediate success made it easier to leave the diamond behind.
“After it happened, I was like, ‘I’m pretty good at this, why didn’t I do this sooner?’ ” she said.
Despite her early successes, it wasn’t until her junior year that she truly began to take running seriously. Earning an athletic scholarship to Hastings College took her aspirations of greatness to another level, she said.
“There’s only so far natural talent can take you, and I’ve already hit that block,” she said. “My work ethic has increased extremely since high school. I’ve gotten faster and workouts have gotten 10 times harder. If I’m not at school or sleeping I’m running or working out. I don’t really do anything besides that. I want to be good.”
How good?
“I want to win a national title,” she said. “I want to go to the Olympics. That’s been my dream since seventh grade.”
As good as Santos has been, there are obstacles she has battled and will continue to battle as she pursues her uphill climb to success. An iliotibal band issue, a knee stabilization connective injury common among runners, coupled with a skin-tightening disorder, have challenged her ability to complete some of her daily training sessions. And while trainers at the college have created a daily active release regimen to address the problems, it is she and Mahoney who monitor her workouts to ensure she doesn’t overdo it.
“I’m just going to have deal with it,” Santos said. “Being a year-round athlete, I obviously can’t really take long amounts of time to rest. I just want to keep up what I’m doing right now.
“When coach sees something wrong and takes me out of a workout, I start crying because I don’t want to get out. At the same time, I can’t overdo myself to where I hurt myself even more.”
So far, Mahoney said her condition has not seemed to hinder her performances on race day. Nevertheless, he monitors her workouts closely to ensure she’s not limping or exhibiting pain beyond what any other healthy runner endures each session.
“She’s usually able to do 90-95 percent of what I want her to do,” Mahoney said. “Certain days we have to be a little careful and back off a bit, but the injury really doesn’t impact her on race days. I have to remember I can’t just throw everything at her at once. It’s got to be a process, building on what she’s doing.
“She’s in the training room every day. They do a lot of different stuff with her to keep her as healthy as we can get her. Her practice sessions, we (sometimes) cut them a little short, just so we don’t overwork her.”
She credits her teammates for pushing her to levels she’d never attained prior to college.
“I feel like if we didn’t push each other we’d all be stuck,” she said. “We wouldn’t want out strive for more or better.
“We have a chance to make it to nationals a team, but only if we push ourselves harder every single time we practice and every single time we race against other teams and ourselves, basically.”
Leaning on both her Catholic beliefs and teammates for inspiration, her faith in the Bronco program has never been stronger, she said. The idea of becoming a dynasty drives her to new heights daily.
“We’ve come really far from the beginning of the season,” she said. “I want to thank my girls team for uplifting me and pushing us, no matter what. I want them to know that I love them and that we’re going to make it to nationals.”