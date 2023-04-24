LINCOLN — Frank Solich’s end at Nebraska in 2003 was once as bitter for him as the cold Lincoln wind during the spring game on Saturday.
Solich was honored by the program he played a significant role in building back in the day, during Nebraska’s final scrimmage of spring camp.
Nebraska’s first-team offense opened the spring game with a fullback dive After the play, Husker coach Matt Rhule handed the ball to Solich.
At halftime, Solich entered the field from the northwest tunnel to rousing applause.
He was greeted by Athletic Director Trev Alberts and former Nebraska coach Tom Osborne at the center of the field, as Nebraska named its locker room after Solich.
On the big board, former Husker Terry Connealy said Solich was a “player’s coach.”
The Huskers beat Colorado on the road to close the 2003 season. Then, Athletic Director Steve Pederson fired the Nebraska legend despite a 9-3 finish, coming off a 7-7 record in 2002.
Chaos ensued across Husker nation.
Solich hadn’t been back to Lincoln since, at least not officially.
On Friday, he met with the media — and for perhaps the first time — opened up about how the close of the 2003 season affected his family.
For years, Solich said he has been uncertain about returning to Lincoln — to Memorial Stadium.
His exit from Nebraska was hard for Solich and his family — a bitter memory.
“Well, coaching is very hard on families,” he said.
“And you know, it was very difficult on our family in a lot of different ways. And our daughter and her family still live here in Lincoln and so at first, I felt it was best for me just to stay completely away. And then you know, it got to the point where I felt like hey, you know, maybe it’s time to look at this through a different lens and to look at all the great people who are here and people who I know and worked with — the fans. I was in some ways only hurting myself, I think, in continuing to stay away.”
Though Solich went on to have a hall of fame career as head coach at the University of Ohio, he said he never took his eye completely off the Nebraska program.
“Never been to a game,” he said.
“Watched it on TV some of the time. It’s tough to watch it all the time but watched it some of the time. And obviously, deep down inside was actually pulling for Nebraska. And so, it was tough to see what really transpired in terms of wins and losses as things unfolded over the years.”
Solich and his wife moved to Boise, Idaho, after his retirement to be close to their son, Jeff, and his family who live there.
Frank’s football Saturdays, he said, are spent in front of the television watching as much football as possible.
Same goes for the spring game, as Solich said he was interested to be back with Husker fans and to see how Rhule’s team operates.
During his final two seasons at Nebraska, Solich was facing calls for his firing from a segment of the fan base still expecting national championships and big wins in the big games.
Those calls were getting louder although Solich averaged between nine and 10 wins in Lincoln.
Still, Solich said he is thankful for the fans.
“I appreciate the support they gave me throughout my career here,” he said.
“And you know you can’t please every fan. I know what being a fan is like. Now I sit on the couch and watch football game after football game on Saturday and I got all the answers now. When you watch from the couch, I know exactly when I should go for it on fourth down.
“You’re never gonna always please everyone. But you do the best you can and as long as you know inside that you’re a pretty good football coach and you don’t have to have anybody else tell you that. Then you’re OK with what comes along with fans being fans.”
Solich said he missed the competitiveness and companionship with fellow coaches.
“I’m still struggling and trying to figure out what to do and adjusting to life,” he said. “But at some point in time I think I’ll probably enjoy retirement but right now I still struggle a little bit with it.”