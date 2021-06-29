I didn’t always like golf.
But it’s one thing to not like something because you’ve never tried it and another to dislike it because you’re simply not good at it.
Well, as a 16-year-old, I was an example of both.
I’d never touched a club, never been to a driving range, nothing. (Putt-putt — and it is putt-putt, not mini-golf — does not count.)
The closest I’d been to golf during that early span in my life was at the U.S. Women’s Open, which was hosted by the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado — my hometown — in 2011.
But then I got a speeding ticket — still the only official ticket I’ve received from law enforcement to this day. (There have been plenty of warnings.)
My dad, who covered the $200 burden, suggested I acquire an income to pay off my small debt.
So, I turned to a good friend at the time who had just begun working at a nearby golf course.
He detailed the job’s duties for me and I submitted an application and introduced myself to the course superintendent.
“When can you start?” the tall, tanned man asked.
“As soon as you’ll have me,” I desperately replied on a Thursday, knowing it was unlikely he’d have me clock in at 6 a.m. on Friday.
I started the following Monday. Along with another employee also enjoying his first day, I spent the entire eight-hour shift in the heat edging a bunker in front of the green on hole No. 5.
We made it a sturdy wall, one to avoid with your tee shot. I returned home exhausted, hoping day two didn’t entail the same type of rigor.
On day two, I was stuffed on a zero-turn mower from the day’s first light to early afternoon, trimming the native grass on this links-style course that has since been sold for housing development in the ever-blooming Colorado Springs market.
I came home extremely sunburned and wondering when I’d get to do the fun, more artistic stuff like mowing actual grass and prettying up the course.
At last, long after the grueling first week, I was promoted to a regular seat on a bright red Toro mower.
I cut the greens to start the day and then spent most afternoons pulling weeds in various bunkers with a co-worker or two. Mostly, as my boss later told us, we made it look like we were doing something.
That we were OK with.
A few weeks into the job, though, I finally cashed in on the primary perk of it: free golf.
By this time, I’d been golfing once with a friend of my mom. It went terrible. I failed to grasp the concept or why people do it recreationally. I had no fun at all.
With my co-workers, though, I enjoyed it. I spent lunch breaks on the driving range, afternoons on the course.
I have to credit my now-more-polished, definitely-not-phenomenal golf game to the two friends I played with my very first summer working at now non-existent Springs Ranch Golf Club.
Pour one out.
It was that way for three consecutive summers before life changed and I became a full-time Nebraskan.
Those guys all but forced me to play 18 with them every weekday and some weekends. My love for the sport swelled exponentially and hasn’t wavered since.
I only wish I could squeeze in 60-plus rounds of golf in a summer these days.
I’m lucky if I get 10 or 12 a year.
I’m making more of an effort these days to get out and play.
Like on Saturday, when I shot 27 holes at Elks Country Club. The first 18 were part of a scramble tournament — something Tom Slechta and friends organized and named “Shenanigans.”
Yep, that fits Tom and all of the people I’ve had the pleasure of meeting through him. I saw plenty of familiar faces and now will recognize a few more.
My foursome, including Tony Jacobsen, Aaron Hyde and Nick Drake, won with a score of 8-under par.
After dinner, I shot nine more holes until the sun disappeared with Evan Smith and his wife, Barb; Josh Lewis and his wife, Reggie; and Tracia Ferguson. My kind of people.
The weekend of golf didn’t stop there.
I spent most of Sunday following the final group of Championship Flight golfers in the Hastings Open — a tournament I think I might participate in down the line when I finally establish a legitimate handicap. (Another issue with not playing more golf than I do.)
I shared a cart with Bob Skrobecki, who was following Nate Vontz — the tournament’s eventual champion after a two-hole playoff against Caleb Badura.
We had a front-row seat to a classic Creighton (Vontz) vs. Nebraska (Badura) battle.
Sorry, Huskers.
Awaiting Vontz and Badura on 18s fairway, I heard a story about John Daly’s appearances at Lochland Country Club in 1992-93 in which the two-time major winner cleared the pond with a 350-yard drive from the tips on No. 18.
Then did it with a putter.
These stories were both in Tribune archives, as well.
“I can’t imagine the energy you would have to generate to make that shot,” Jim White, former PGA Tour pro and Hastings native, was quoted in the May 17, 1993, story. “To me, it’s unexplainable how he can hit the ball so much further and straighter than everyone else.”
Perhaps not yet to Daly’s level, Vontz, Badura & Co. exhibited raw talent and finely tuned golf games.
In the aftermath of Vontz’s final approach shot of the day, the one that set up his short chip from the fringe and easy 1-foot tap-in for birdie on 18, I leaned to Skrobecki and said a rendition of, “There’s just something so impressive about a nice golf shot.”
He agreed.
We had chatted all day. About his grandkids — a few of whom include the Wisemans in Sutton; life; and, of course, golf — the beautiful game we were watching.
Or, as the 2005 film starring Shia LeBouf calls it, “The Greatest Game Ever Played.”
In previewing the tournament, I had my eyes on Vontz, who is making quite the name for himself across Nebraska with his recent performances.
He’s planning on taking the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA to compete for Creighton again next season and begin his master’s degree.
His recovery from a difficult, bogey-filled stretch through the back nine to his nearly unbeatable finish in the playoff was exemplary.
His kindness with his winnings was first class.
Having finished interviewing Badura, Vontz and Ladies’ Flight champion Sara Knaub, I strode to my car.
In the parking lot, Vontz and I crossed paths again. He offered to use a portion of his winnings to buy me a hat in the pro shop.
I graciously accepted his offer — because one cannot simply have enough hats.
It was a wonderful ending to a weekend gone too fast full of a game I’ve come to love.
A tip of my new cap to you, Mr. Vontz.
The Queen City will see you and a few other Hastings Open competitors again at Lochland July 12 for the U.S. Amateur Qualifier.