South Central volleyball at nationals.jpg
South Central Volleyball Club’s 15-and-under Black team reached the national semifinals in Chicago last weekend. They finished in fourth place. Front row (from left): Taytum Perdew, Jalyn Branson, Kyla Griess, Isabel DeJonge, Kambri Andel. Back row (from left): Assistant coach Jill Bauer, Payton Bauer, Reagan Meyers, Payton Sullivan, Courtney Carlstrom, head coach Libby Lollman.

 Courtesy

The margin for error was thin. The playing field as level as expected for a national tournament.

South Central Volleyball Club’s 15-and-under Black team was just as close to winning the gold as it was to not making a championship bracket last week in Chicago at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships.

