The margin for error was thin. The playing field as level as expected for a national tournament.
South Central Volleyball Club’s 15-and-under Black team was just as close to winning the gold as it was to not making a championship bracket last week in Chicago at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships.
Spoiler: The Black club didn’t win the title, but finished in a tie for third in the Liberty division, which featured teams from Arizona, California, Florida, Texas and the like.
“Every game was so competitive, which was super fun for these kids,” said head coach Libby Lollman.
Those kids are all from towns within about an hour of each other, give or take.
Just Nebraska girls doing Nebraska things on a national stage in a sport becoming ever popular in the state.
“They’re all local kids,” Lollman said. “You’re talking Adams Central, St. Cecilia, Shelton, Superior, Sutton, Deshler.”
All but one of them had been trailblazers for the South Central Volleyball Club last season, when they advanced to nationals at age 14.
This year they took, perhaps, a more challenging route to the big stage. SC Black fought through and won the Show Me qualifier tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, back in April.
“South Central had never even had somebody place in the top four,” Lollman said.
But this group desired different results.
That much was clear through the tears, pain and heartbreak of losing in a national semifinal.
“They lost that semifinal game, and I think that what makes this group so good is they’re never satisfied,” Lollman said. “It can be their own worst enemy but it’s also what makes them great.
“When you talk about our team as a whole, when we walk on the court ... we just fundamentally do good things.”
Said another way, South Central 15U Black wasn’t the most intimidating team on the floor compared to teams from other states where sport specialization plays a key role in their success.
But the Nebraskans were persistent and consistent enough to make an adventurous run at gold.
“We just came up big in the big matches,” said assistant coach Jill Bauer.
Exhibit A: a winner-take-all “Challenge Match” played to 15 to decide which team advanced to the gold bracket or dropped into the silver.
South Central won it 15-11 over a team it had been swept by literally minutes prior.
That one-set match was a microcosm of the tournament itself.
“It’s survival,” Lollman said. “We were hanging on by a thread, winning at the right moments.”
Lollman perhaps better characterized the tournament as: “Who can ride above average for the longest,” because it’s “hard to play your best volleyball all the time,” given the late nights and early mornings.
As perplexing as South Central’s overall tournament record of 4-5 is, its wins were big enough and losses thin enough to secure a top-three seed out of pool play based on point differential.
That included a two-set sweep over Lava West 15 Molten, which featured the daughter of former NBA star Kevin Garnett. Both sets went into extra points with South Central winning 28-26 and 34-32.
SC Black then avenged an earlier loss to AZ SKY 15 Blue, of Arizona, by sweeping them in the quarterfinals.
“They were 6-1, had only lost one game all of pool play and in crossover,” Lollman said. “You can be 6-1, but if you lose at the wrong time, you’re done.
“Our girls just played fundamentally lights out and we so surprised that team and knocked them out to go to the final four.”
South Central took the first set of the semifinal against Ozark Juniors Elite 15, but lost the next two to bow out of the tournament.
Bauer and Lollman both concurred inexperience and lack of court time played a factor in the team’s overall performance, finishing short of a chance at gold.
But they wouldn’t have it any other way.
The club season began in January with tournaments sprinkled in to the calendar through the end of the high school winter and sports seasons.
South Central differentiates from most clubs in that it encourages its athletes to prioritize the high school experience. It’s the policy of longtime prep volleyball coach and now program head Lois Hixson.
Which makes the Black team’s run all the more impressive.
“They’re just a group who loves volleyball and wanted to make nationals,” said Lollman.
That much and more was accomplished this season. The team left the Windy City with two players on the Liberty division’s all-tournament team: Jalyn Branson (Shelton) and Reagan Meyers (Superior).
Meyers will be a high school freshman in the fall.
“For her to do that in 15s having not even played high school level yet, she’ll be making a name for herself here soon,” Lollman said.
The team’s “hungry” eyes are now set on 2024 in Las Vegas.
“They just keep making history,” said Bauer.
Roster (School, Grade): Kambri Andel, David City, 10; Payton Bauer, Deshler, 10; Jalyn Branson, Shelton, 10; Courtney Carlstrom, High Plains, 11; Isabel DeJonge, Adams Central; 10; Kyla Griess, Sutton, 10; Reagan Meyers, Superior, 9; Taytum Perdew, Nebraska Christian, 10; Payton Sullivan, St. Cecilia; 10. Coaches: Libby Lollman (head); Jill Bauer; Jadyn Branson; Brenda Glunz; Patrick Glunz.
Tournament results
Pool play (15 Liberty Division)
Round 1
McAllen Fierce 15-1 def. South Central 15 Black; 19-25, 25-22, 17-15
South Central 15 Black def. Wildfire 15N Ore; 16-25, 25-13, 15-10
South Central 15 Black def. Lava West 15 Molten; 28-26, 34-32
FSJ 15 Elite def. South Central 15 Black; 25-20, 25-15
AZ SKY 15 Blue def. South Central 15 Black; 25-19, 25-7
Round 2
South Central 15 Black def. Tampa North 15 Black; 25-19, 25-22
UC ELITE 15 Oliver def. South Central 15 Black; 25-17, 25-17
Challenge match: South Central 15 Black def. UC ELITE 15 Oliver; 15-11
Gold Bracket Quarterfinals
South Central 15 Black def. AZ SKY 15 Blue; 25-21, 25-21
Gold Bracket Semifinals
Ozark Juniors 15 Elite def. South Central 15 Black; 22-25, 25-21, 15-11