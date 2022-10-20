KENESAW — South Loup’s relentless ground attack and stonewall defense proved too much for Kenesaw in a Class D-2 first-round playoff game Thursday.
The 40-6 South Loup victory advanced the Bobcats to the playoffs’ second round. Kenesaw’s season came to an end, closing at 7-2.
The Bobcats (6-3) did not pass the ball except for two incomplete extra-points. Instead, South Loup rode the running of junior quarterback Trey Connell.
Connell ran wild all game — inside and outside — shaking off tackles, churning through the middle and outrunning defenders on the edge.
Connell closed with five touchdown runs, as the Bobcats amassed more than 300 rushing yards. Most of South Loup’s ground yards came from the legs of Connell.
The Bobcats’ ground game has been their claim to fame all season.
“We haven’t thrown the ball much. If you can run the ball, why stop?,” said South Loup coach Matt Jageler. “We knew our line could dominate. There were holes open everywhere. But Kenesaw’s a tough team. Holy cow. Things just went our way.”
Connell was a thorn in the Blue Devils’ side whenever he had the ball. No matter what the Blue Devils tried, they couldn’t find a way to corral him.
“He’s a great athlete,” Kenesaw coach Craig Schnitler said about Connell. “He’s got great balance and vision. He made some good cuts. He made us look bad at times.”
Early in the game it was full speed ahead for Kenesaw’s offense. The Blue Devils took the opening kickoff and pieced together an 11-play drive. But the South Loup defense stopped the drive cold.
The Bobcats answered with an 8-0 lead on Connell’s 3-yard touchdown blast and his conversion run.
But Kenesaw came right back with a 13-play scoring drive, capped by Joel Katzberg’s pass reception for a 10-yard touchdown. The conversion run failed. But the Blue Devils cut the lead to 8-6.
The Blue Devils couldn’t mount much of a scoring threat the rest of the way. However, the Bobcats’ scoring barrage was far from finished.
Connell ran twice more for touchdowns in the first half, as the Bobcats carried a 22-6 lead into halftime. He tallied two TDs in the third period to pace South Loup to a 34-6 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
“My hat’s off to them because they took it to us offensively. We just didn’t have any answers,” Schnitzler said. “Our offense, we sputtered at times. We had some good plays. We just didn’t have enough. We found ourselves behind the sticks a lot.”
Kenesaw’s main offensive weapons included quarterback Randyn Uden. The senior signal caller topped the Blue Devils’ rushing charts. He also had some nice passes, especially to Katzberg, Blake Steer and Lane Kelley.
Schnitzler offered some kind words for his gridiron squad.
“I’m really proud of our kids. Seven and two is a heck of a season,” Schnitzler said. “This senior bunch, I take my hat off to their commitment. They led us. I don’t know if people expected us to get to seven wins and we did.”
SL (6-3)……….8 14 12 6 — 40
Ken (7-2) ………0 6 0 0 — 6
SL — Trey Connell 3 run (Connell run)
Ken — Joel Katzberg 10 pass from Randyn Uden (run fail)