Kenesaw's Randyn Uden passes under pressure from South Loup's Joey Sallach during their Class D-2 playoff game Thursday in Kenesaw. 

 Amy Roh/Tribune

KENESAW — South Loup’s relentless ground attack and stonewall defense proved too much for Kenesaw in a Class D-2 first-round playoff game Thursday.

The 40-6 South Loup victory advanced the Bobcats to the playoffs’ second round. Kenesaw’s season came to an end, closing at 7-2.

Kenesaw's Nick Kuehn runs against South Loup's Joey Sallach (33) and Lance Jones (8) during their Class D-2 playoff game Thursday in Kenesaw. 
Kenesaw's Blake Steer runs against South Loup's Lance Jones during their Class D-2 playoff game Thursday in Kenesaw. 
Kenesaw's Lane Kelley (left), Jravin Suck and Austin Rostvet react to their loss in the final minutes of their Class D-2 playoff game against South Loup Thursday in Kenesaw. 
