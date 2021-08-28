HARVARD — In last year’s matchup between Harvard and Spalding Academy, cheers turned to tears and tears turned to cheers.
Harvard had a comfortable lead into the final few minutes before eventually losing to the Shamrocks on a Hail Mary 47-40.
This year Harvard wanted to make sure that wouldn’t happen again, but Spalding Academy had other plans: hitting the road and taking care of business.
The Shamrocks not only took care of business, they did it by taking advantage of miscues from the hometown Cardinals.
The first drive of the game for Harvard looked promising, but the Shamrock defense forced a few negative plays to cause the Cards to turn the ball over on downs.
After the first turnover, Spalding Academy was in full control. The Shamrocks needed three plays to find paydirt. A 21-yard touchdown pass from Dawson Murphy to Daniel Diessner got the Shamrocks on the board.
A high snap to Harvard quarterback Drayden Whetstine-Jones on the ensuing drive gave the Shamrocks another touchdown and a 15-0 lead.
The inexperienced Cardinals had a tough night against the Shamrocks.
“We knew coming into this game that our experience was zero. There is no substitute for experience. There is nothing you can do except play,” Trimble said. “Coming in, we were tentative. You’ve done a lot of the work and yet you haven’t been in the situation. I think that early on that first drive we ate up five minutes off the clock. If we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot or maybe even get a touchdown, it probably doesn’t change the outcome of the game but it changes a lot of the mentality.”
“We are just getting started. Drayden has never been a quarterback before. Unfortunately, we don’t have the depth at practice. We learn as we go.”
What made the matter worse was after the fumble recovery for the touchdown on the next play. Whetstine-Jones was intercepted and it led to another Shamrock touchdown. It was 23-0 visitors after a quarter.
Spalding Academy added two more scores in the second quarter. A 56-yard touchdown run from Caidyn Carraher and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Carraher to Nick Carlin gave the Shamrocks a 43-0 lead.
Harvard managed to score on its last possession of the half. Xavier Marburger scampered for a 55-yard touchdown run to put the Cards on the board, but trailing 43-6.
The Cards defense buckled up in the second half. Harvard held the Shamrocks to two touchdowns and Trimble was pleased on what he saw.
“I thought in the second half we played really solid,” he said. “Our defense held them to two scores. We had a chance but we made some mistakes.”
Tackling was a big component for Spalding Academy. Harvard had quite a few missed tackles and the Shamrocks took full advantage of it.
“We were in the right place a lot but we over ran a couple of times and didn’t chop our feet when we needed to,” said Trimble. “Trying to chase guys that are faster than you and our bigger than what we try to tackle at practice and so we just need to learn and adjust.”
Harvard scored on its opening possession of the third quarter when Marburger found pay dirt from 27 yards out to put the Cards on the board in the second half. The Shamrocks answered right back with a two-play, 65 yard drive that ended on a 60-yard touchdown run from Dawson Murphy.
The Shamrocks added one late touchdown in the fourth to close the book on the Cards 57-12.