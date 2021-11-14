Perhaps tripping over his own feet just seconds into the first round of the main event was sign of things to come for "Revin" Tevin Anderson, the hometown favorite in the 7th Heartland Boxing Championship Saturday night.
Anderson's shoes scuffed the floor of the ring as he backpedaled to dodge a combo by "Big Baby" Jerell Nettles, and the Hastings Auditorium crowd gasped.
But it was no knockout, just an accident.
Anderson quickly rose back to his fighters stance, barely allowing the referee to begin his count.
But for four of the next five rounds, Anderson didn't recover much of his mojo or have an opportunity to live up to his nickname, "Revin," which is indicative of his boxing style.
Anderson's speed didn't quite play to his strength.
Nettles, who came in overweight and left as the winner via split decision, never tired in the 15 minutes of action.
"We really figured (Nettles) would be kind of tired from cutting weight," said Anderson's coach Rick Stevens, who runs Hastings Boxing Club. "We were kind of waiting for him to get tired and he never really did."
Nettles used Anderson's energetic style against him.
"I knew he was someone who liked to move around the ring and make his opponent tired," said Nettles, who picked up second professional victory and handed Anderson his second loss. "I made him come to me and kind of baited him in a little bit with a couple of jabs."
Anderson said he expected the result to favor his effort, despite not being the aggressor.
"I was expecting my hand to be raised in the end," Anderson said. "But it wasn't."
Anderson's performance in the third round seemed to elevate his status on the overall scorecard, but not enough to the point where he outshined Nettles.
In that round, Anderson stimulated the home crowd by landing consistent strikes on Nettles and putting him on the ropes.
"Things just clicked in that round," Anderson said. "That was probably my best round."
Outside of that, Nettles didn't provide many open windows for attacks.
Anderson said he had seen no film on Nettles and went into the fight blind.
"I couldn't find anything to research him off of," Anderson said. "I didn't have a great game plan going into it. I thought I'd just kind of figure him out as we went along."
On the contrary, Nettles' trainer Corey Williams, who coached the fighter ringside, said he'd seen every fight of Anderson's.
"We knew exactly what we were walking in to," Williams said. "All we had to do was stay controlled and not get carried away. (Anderson) was a lot more aggressive tonight; he normally doesn't like to attack. When he attacks, he opens himself. And when opened himself, he got popped. That's what controls a fight."
Nettles, who trains in Denver and was invited to the event, expected a hostile environment.
"I knew I was going to have to come out right away and make a statement," he said.
The initial statement by Nettles was during weigh-ins, when he was 25 pounds north of the agreed upon weight class. But Anderson and Co. decided to take the fight anyway.
"We probably shouldn't have with the weight we gave up," Stevens said. "But we'll fix some things and we'll be back.
"This is just one small set back in Tevin's beautiful career."
Another knockout
Boxing has become a common sight in Hastings the last few years. Each show has seemingly drawn larger crowds, too.
Justin Collins and Reuben Rodriguez, the event promoters, credited the Hastings community for supporting boxing and allowing them to return with cards showcasing local and national talent in the sport.
All but three fighters — Nettles and Jaden Anderson (Denver), and Andrew Potter (Dallas, Texas) — represented Nebraska.
Grand Island's Justin Oregon defeated Anderson via technical knockout in the co-main event. It was Oregon's third victory without a loss and a loss for Anderson in his debut.
Omaha's "Big Rob" Mitchell won via TKO over Potter with two big punches to the ribs and stomach. Mitchell had a distinct height advantage.
Covering some boxing tonight. I’m always somewhere! pic.twitter.com/4hzKFHppg7— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) November 14, 2021
Rodriguez made sure to highlight Grand Island's Brandon Diaz and Johnny Montalvo, who sparred for three rounds prior to the main event in preparation for nationals.
"I wanted to make that a main event because those two guys are at the top of their game," he said. "Not just in Nebraska but in the nation."