SPORTS FLASHBACK: The Hastings Tribune published this story on August 16, 2016.
RIO DE JANEIRO — Fillmore Central graduate Maggie Malone has been in Rio for nearly a week, training for her moment in the Olympic Games.
That moment is finally here.
On Tuesday, Malone will compete in the women’s javelin. The competition is set to begin at 6:35 p.m. central time, with television coverage of the track and field events on NBC. Viewers can also stream the Olympic coverage at nbcolympics.com. There is no guarantee that either platform will broadcast the competition.
During her time in Rio, Malone has posted video updates on social media. She has shot video from the practice facility, from the swimming finals races, and from the Nike facility.
On Monday, Malone made a final post before competing in Tuesday’s event. In it, she said:
“Hey everybody in Aggieland and back in Nebraska. This is my last post until I compete (Tuesday). As you can see, it’s kind of windy here in Rio. I’m at the track, just hanging out in the pole vault pit — something I used to do in high school, too.
“I’m just kind of getting a little sentimental. (Tuesday’s) the big day, and hopefully I can qualify for the finals, which are the 18th. I’m just sitting here thinking about everybody that’s praying for me back home — in Nebraska and in Texas and all across the United States. This has been the season of God. Right now, I can really feel all of those the prayers coming in, and I can feel God’s presence with me. I just pray that He’s with me (Tuesday) and he takes away all of my fears, all of my doubts and I’m able to compete for Him. Ultimately, the glory goes to Him. He gave me these gifts.
“I’m excited. I have a good feeling you guys. Keep those prayers coming! Just want to say thank you. Thank you to everybody who’s supported me, especially my coach, Chico — AKA Juan De La Garza, AKA ‘the man’ —and all of my teammates at Texas A&M. I just think about all the love that’s coming in, and I give it all back to you, as Ellen would say. Keep those prayers coming and hopefully we’ll come away with a qualification (Tuesday). See you guys. Thanks and ‘gig em.”
Malone will throw fifth in her group. There are two flights of the women’s javelin, with the former Panther being in the first. In order to advance to the finals, Malone needs to throw at least 63 meters (a little further than 206 feet, 8 inches) or finish with a top-12 distance. Malone’s personal best throw is 62.19 meters (204 feet).
The two-time defending champion, Czech Republic’s Barbora Špotáková, is in the second flight. She holds both the world (72.28 meters) and Olympic (71.53) records.