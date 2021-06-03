SPORTS FLASHBACK: This story appeared in the Nov. 10, 1979, edition of the Hastings Tribune.
NORTH PLATTE — Football victories are always sweet, but they’re twice as nice when they come in a playoff game.
Just ask Hastings High.
The Tigers took advantage of nine turnovers by the North Platte Bulldogs and rolled to a 21-3 win Friday afternoon in the Big 10 Conference football playoff contest.
It marked the first Big 10 Championship in Hastings High’s history after the Tigers had finished second on four other occasions dating back to 1956. The win avenged losses to North Platte in the playoffs in 1961 and 1962, the Tigers’ last two appearances.
The Bulldogs, under Head Coach Bob Zohner, put the first points on the board via a 23-yard field goal by senior running back Jeff Hedgecock with 7:15 left in the first half, left in the first half, capping a 9-play 80-yard drive.
That proved to be the Bulldogs’ only score as the Tiger defense, with 10-11 starters playing in their final game as prepsters, picked off a whopping seven passes and forced two North Platte fumbles.
The score by the Platters enlivened the Tigers’ offense as it took the ensuing kickoff and marched 82 yards in 13 plays for what turned out to be the game-winning score.
Senior quarterback Tom Connolly, one of 11 senior starters on offense got the Tigers into North Platte territory at the 48 with a 25-yard screen pass to Jeff Beach and a 8-yard pass to Brian Hartman.
From there, with Hartman breaking loose for some big gains up the middle over a trio of senior lineman, — center Steve Crabtree and guards Steve Haney and Greg Beck — and Beach picking up the yards outside, the Tigers rambled down to the 14-yard line.
Hartman bulled his way down to the 10 and after a run by Beach was halted for no gain, Connolly fired a strike to senior wide receiver Jeff Johnson at the five and he carried a Bulldog across the line for the score.
Don VanAckeren added the first of two extra points and with 2:21 left in the half, Head Coach Norm Sheets and Co. were on top 7-3.
In the second half, the Tigers’ defense took over and took the bite out of the Bulldogs’ attack with six interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Dave Weber, a 6-0 160-pound safety, was the main nemesis for North Platte quarterback Tom Budler as he picked off three passes and recovered a fumble to kill several Bulldog scoring threats.
The two teams battled through a scoreless third quarter, but with 10:45 left in the fourth quarter, senior defensive end Tom Sanderson stepped in front of an errant pass by Budler at the N.P. 20 and surged forward to the 14.
On the first play from scrimmage, Andre Reiners took the option pitch from Connolly and bounded in for the score.
Again, VanAckeren’s kick was good and with 10:35 showing on the clock, the Tigers were up 14-3.
After his score in the first half, Johnson came back in the second to set up the Tigers’ final score as he picked off another Budler pass on the N.P. 38 and returned it to the 11.
As with Reiners’ score, Beach took the option pitch from Connolly and breezed down the right sideline for the score.
This time, however, senior exchange student Marcelo Casenove booted the extra point to give the Tigers their final point of the season.
Weber killed another Bulldog threat with an interception at the Hastings five and that was the last anyone heard from the North Platte natives in the 1979 Big 10 playoffs.
Sheets was obviously pleased with his crew as he noted, “It was a good way to close a great year. I’m glad we got the chance to go out on a winning note.
“We settled down and put things together in the second half. I think we just wanted to win the Big 10.”
Sheets added that he thought the big turning point came in the first half when the Tigers held the Bulldogs to a field goal after a first down on the five.
Sheets felt that that gave the Tigers the momentum for the win.
Scoring by quarters
Hastings High..........0 7 0 14 — 21
North Platte............0 3 0 0 — 3
Scoring summary
North Platte — Jeff Hedgecock 23 field goal
Hastings High — Jeff Johnson 10 pass from Tom Connolly (Don VanAckeren kick)
Hastings High — Andrew Reiners 14 run (VanAckeren kick)
Hastings High — Jeff Beach 11 run (Marcelo Casenove kick)
Team Statistics
First downs — Hastings High 10; North Platte 17
Rushes-yards — Hastings High 32-118; North Platte 30-75
Passing yards — Hastings High 89; North Platte 166
Total yards — Hastings High 207; North Platte 241
Completions-passes-interceptions — Hastings High 11-29-3; North Platte 14-37-7
Return yards — Hastings High 14; North Platte 61
Fumbles-fumbles lost — Hastings High 2-1; North Platte 2-2
Penalties-yards — Hastings High 8-70; North Platte 5-35
Individual statistics
Rushing
Hastings High — Beach 14-49; Connolly 5-1; Reiners 5-28; Brian Hartman 7-35; Dave Weber 1-5
North Platte — Randy Smidt 11-40; Ted Weesner 9-26; Tom Budler 1-5; Steve Weskamp 4-10; Doug O’Dell 3-(-1); Jeff James 2-(-5)
Passing
Hastings High — Connolly 11-29-3, 89 yards
North Platte — Budler 12-33-7 150 yards; Smidt 1-1-0 5 yards; Rob Sparks 1-3-0 11 yards
Receiving
Hastings High — Jeff Johnson 4-33; Beach 2-34; Hartman 2-9; Kirk Hanson 1-0; Mark Steinke 1-1; Jeff Karloff 1-12
North Platte — Troy Workman 9-135; James 2-11; O’Dell 1-4; Scott Troxel 1-4; Tom Oerter 1-12