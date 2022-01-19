It would be difficult to find anyone in the area, perhaps even the majority of the state, who had not met or watched news coverage sports anchor Ed Littler, who held the desk for KHAS-TV Channel 5, NBC Nebraska and finally KSNB Local 4 for more than two decades.
Littler died Tuesday due to complications with COVID-19. He was 70.
His loss is being felt in the Tri-Cities as well as by those who work in the world of sports media. Some of those he worked closely with recall some of their fondest memories of the iconic sports reporter.
“He was the heartbeat of the newsroom,” said former Local 4 sports reporter Justin Biegel, who worked with Littler for nearly three years before advancing his career to Charleston, South Carolina. “His personality was infectious.”
Littler, a native of Deerfield Beach, Florida, made a lasting mark in central Nebraska’s sports realm after stops in West Virginia and Ohio.
He covered everything from high school sports to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He drew the attention of the crowd and players whenever he walked into the gym or roamed up and down the sidelines.
He was at all of the biggest games and even the ones that everyone knew were going to be one-sided.
“There was no story too big or too small for Ed,” said Taylor Kilgore, Littler’s co-worker at NBC Nebraska for three years before she pursued another opportunity in Colorado. “He put the same amount of effort into small school girls basketball as he did the Huskers.”
Tribune reporters interacted with Littler almost on a nightly basis. And one of the topics of discussion, especially during the fall season, was his place in the standings of the Tribune’s Pick’em Challenge — a friendly contest printed in the Tribune during football season where area media members predict the outcomes of Tribland’s biggest football games that week.
Ed was a constant staple in the competition, and he loved talking about each of the match-ups scheduled for that week.
Littler won his bragging rights as champion of the friendly competition in 2012.
His passion for telling the story was on display at all times. He cared about the product he was creating, and he cared about doing justice for the story and the subject.
“He is a legend and an icon in central Nebraska for local sports,” said Scott Abraham, who worked under Littler from 2006-07 and is now anchoring in Washington, D.C.
Littler was described by most all as “quirky.”
There were plenty of games where he would ask for help figuring the camera on his phone, or how to trim a video so he could tweet it, but he was determined to make the effort to enhance the product.
He tried to go the extra mile to tell the athletes’ stories on whatever platform they were going to for their information.
“His job was his life,” Abraham added. “He worked so hard and put in so many extra hours to make sure his sportscast was the best it could possibly be.”
Every now and then, Littler may have complained in regards to the freezing, snowy weather, or about officials calling “ticky-tack” fouls that prolonged a game, but there was no question that he loved his job.
He loved being the bridge from the field of play to the viewer’s television, bringing the story inside the homes of all the fans.
“He didn’t care about his personal interests,” said current Local 4 nighttime news anchor Spencer Schubert. “His interests were TV, his viewers and especially you.”
What’s more, Littler cared as deeply about the relationships he was creating through his profession.
His peers weren’t just colleagues, rather they more often became friends and family.
Littler would send out texts to groups of people he’s met throughout his career — some who didn’t know each other before — whether it be warm holiday greetings or sparking a sports-related discussion.
In one of his last texts to his former co-workers, Littler asked for the people of central Nebraska especially to never forget who he was.
On Omaha radio waves Wednesday morning, Littler — whose broadcasts rarely, if ever, reached that part of the state — was remembered.
Local 4‚ his home base, produced a heartwarming package honoring Littler’s life Tuesday evening after learning of his death.
The Tribune plans to commemorate Littler’s life in a long-form piece next week.
For more than 25 years, the name Ed Littler was practically synonymous with sports in central Nebraska.
Those who got to interact with Littler or watch him bring us highlights from our favorite sporting events will surely miss the passion and entertainment he brought into our lives.
“He may not have always been on your mind, but you were always on his mind,” said Local 4 weather man John Walsh.
At this time, the Littler estate asks that any donations be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Grand Island. A celebration of Littler’s life will be planned for a later date.