GRAND ISLAND — Tuesday’s doubleheader ended with a pair of wins for the St. Cecilia boys and girls basketball teams, who both traveled north to take on Northwest on the Vikings’ home court. But both squads got off to very different starts in their respective games.
The Hawkettes started the night with an offensive explosion, putting up 15 points in the first quarter and 17 more in the second en route to an 18-point blowout victory.
The Bluehawks, on the other hand, were cold from the floor in the first eight minutes, but they turned things around in the second period and then relied on their defense to hold on for a three-point, 49-46 win.
Two different styles of games, but the same result: big wins for the Class C-2 STC squads against tough Class B opponents in the Vikings.
“This was a huge win. You go down the schedule for Northwest and look at the team they’ve competed against, and you wouldn’t expect anything less from a Northwest team or a Chip Bahe (coached) team,” said STC boys assistant coach Scott Rosno.
“It’s a little bit of a different intensity bumping up classes, up to B,” said Hawkettes head coach Greg Berndt. “We talked a lot about focus and cleaning up the mental miscues we had on Saturday. (Tuesday), we kind of got a lead and built on it and kept it; on Saturday, we kind of gave it away a little bit. I thought we did a nice job getting stops on defense and working together on offense.”
St. Cecilia’s girls, ranked No. 1 in Class C-2, kept their unbeaten record alive after Tuesday’s 53-35 win, improving to 12-0 on the year. The Hawkettes poured in 32 first-half points, doubling up the Vikings through the first 16 minutes. Fourteen of those 32 points came from Bailey Kissinger, who was slicing through the Northwest defense like a warm knife goes through butter.
When Kissinger wasn’t carving up the Vikings’ defense, Addie Kirkegaard was putting together a perfect display of how to work the inside-out game. She made three of her four shots from the field and went 4-for-6 from the charity stripe to tally 10 points, but when she wasn’t scoring she was setting up baskets for her teammates.
Whether it was dishing the ball to a cutter for a layup or kicking it back out to the perimeter for a 3-pointer, Kirkegaard drew the attention of the Northwest defense and found the open player.
“It’s going to open up everybody, all of our shooters...That’s what we want; we want to be inside-out,” Berndt said. “I thought Addie had a whale of a game offensively and defensively she was a difference maker too.”
St. Cecilia’s defense was stout against a NW team that has some talented scorers. The Hawkettes held Rylie Rice to just five points in the final three quarters and limited the Vikings to 11-for-37 shooting during those three periods.
Berndt said the success on defense started with keeping Northwest’s shooters out of rhythm beyond the 3-point line.
“You probably heard me yelling “chase” and “high hands” a lot. We were trying to run them off the 3-point line and make them drivers and run them into some size down low,” he said. “I thought we did a good job of that for the most part; they still stepped back and hit some shots, but for the most part we forced them into some tough ones.”
Kissinger led the Hawkettes with 19 points, while Shaye Butler poured in 12. Kirkegaard added 10 points, and Tatum Krikac finished with nine, while Erin Sheehy scored three.
After beating the Class B Vikings, St. Cecilia will host a Minden squad that went into Tuesday having started the season 10-2. Berndt said Thursday’s matchup with the Whippets will provide a unique test that could prove beneficial late in the season.
“This is a tough week...four games in eight days,” Berndt said. “We’ll enjoy this one. It’s one you kind of have to flush and make some quick adjustments. (Minden) it will be a different type of challenge with a lot of zone and pressing. It’s good for us to see these different looks, because we’re going to see it all down the stretch.”
Boys: St. Cecilia 49, Northwest 46
On the boys side, the Bluehawks got off to a sluggish start on offense but quickly turned that around after settling in. St. Cecilia started the game going 1-for-11 from the floor in the first quarter, falling behind 10-4. But STC bounced back in the second, exploding for 20 points and taking a 24-23 lead into the halftime break.
“I think our kids started to understand that we have to take care of what we do,” Rosno said. “We can’t get caught into the fact whether we’re playing a Class C team or a Class B team, we still have to do the things we do well, and — to be honest with you — hide the things we don’t do well.”
St. Cecilia was 7-for-10 from the field in that second quarter. And leading the way was Brayden Schropp, who nearly outscored the Vikings himself in the second period, pouring in 11 of his game-high 23 points.
Schropp was 8-for-12 from the floor in the final three quarters after starting the night 0-for-4.
“He’s put some time into not only the weight room but also the skillset. He becomes a hard guard for opponents of different frames — whether it was (Travin Harring), who was small and quick or (Wyatt Jenen), who was longer,” Rosno said. “It’s good to have him in our uniform.”
Schropp tallied four of the Bluehawks final five points, and they came in the most clutch moments for the team. He weaved into the lane and banked in a floater to give St. Cecilia a 46-44 lead with just 2 minutes, 49 seconds left in the game. And then, after Grant Rossow’s free throw helped STC maintain a 47-46 lead over the Vikings, Schropp calmly sank a pair from the charity stripe to give the Bluehawks’ a three-point advantage.
The STC defense held strong on Northwest’s final possession, forcing a desperation 3-point attempt from Jensen. The shot was off the mark and fell into the hands of Dawson Kissinger, as STC clinched the victory.
Northwest shot the ball well, finishing with a 55.2 percent clip from the floor. But the St. Cecilia defense limited the number of opportunities the Vikings had to score, forcing eight turnovers and keeping Northwest under 30 shot attempts. STC out-rebounded the Vikings 24-18 and played tough inside.
“We came in with the understanding that they are very good at getting to the basket. They have very good shooters, but they are very strong at getting to the basket,” Rosno said. “Getting to the basket opens up those shooters and it gets them to the free-throw line. If we stop them on the drive, we don’t give up as many layups, we don’t give up as many open shots from outside, and finally we don’t give them the chance to get to the free-throw line...That was key, was we had to stop the drive.”
Schropp led the team with 23 points, but he also found his teammates in the lane and on the perimeter for key baskets. Carson Kudlacek and Quinn Stewart each had eight points, combining for four treys. Rossow and Kissinger tallied three points apiece, while Hayden Demuth and Garrett Parr each had two.
“There were a few plays where (Schropp) got to the hole and had some cutters, and he found them,” Rosno said. “That’s another key for the kids — they understand who they have on their team, so they continue to move. It’s like scrambling in football; you have to keep coming back to the ball.”
St. Cecilia will host Minden on Thursday.