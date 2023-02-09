St. Cecilia stepped on the gas in the fourth quarter Thursday and left Grand Island Central Catholic eating the Bluehawks’ dust.
STC (12-10) reeled off 21 points in the fourth quarter to earn a hard-fought 54-44 win over the Crusaders (7-13) at Chapman Gym.
The Bluehawks got a renewed burst of energy in the final quarter, enough to keep scoring and to put pressure on the Crusaders down the stretch.
“We talk about that all season long. You’ve got to play this sport with high energy all the time,’ said STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka.
On offense, STC’s post players sparked the Bluehawks. Braxton Wiles scored 13 points, including four buckets near the rim against GICC’s 6-foot, 7-inch Bowdie Fox.
Grant Rossow, STC’s other post player, contributed four points. He made two back-to-back baskets late in the second quarter to aid the Bluehawks to a 26-20 halftime lead.
“Braxton is a skilled big down there, even if he’s limited in size. But he’s strong and has really good feet and hands. Bowdie Fox is tough to shoot against at 6-7,” Ohnoutka said. “I was proud of the way Braxton adapted. He did a little shiftiness, some pump fakes that were able to get him some buckets. Grant Rossow, our senior off the bench, provided some big points for us, too.”
STC owned a 33-32 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Then two Bluehawk scoring runs helped St. Cecilia to a 12-point cushion, its biggest of the game.
The Bluehawks tallied six unanswered points early in the last quarter for a 39-34 edge. Shortly thereafter, St. Cecilia ran off another 6-0 run for a nine-point lead.
St. Cecilia iced the win by scoring free throws. The Bluehawks made 13 charity shots in 18 tries in the final period.
Ohnoutka praised some of his players. He gave a shout out to Cooper Butler and Jenson Anderson for guarding the Crusaders’ season scoring leader, Ishmael Nadir.
“We wanted to frustrate Ishmael. He’s a great player. The ball’s in his hands a lot. So I thought our kids did a great job,” Ohnoutka said.
Freshman Graham Daly played a heads-up game, especially on defense where he got some steals and got involved with STC’s trap defense.
“Graham Daly came off the bench and did a great job on defense for us. Our half court trap got them out of their rhythm at times,” Ohnoutka said.
Butler and Wiles led the STC scoring by ringing up 13 apiece. Anderson collected eight points. Quinn Rosno came off the bench for six points in the fourth quarter.
For GICC, Fox scored 14 points while Nadir closed with 13 points.
GICC (7-13)......... 12 8 12 12 — 44
STC (12-10)........... 17 9 7 21 — 54
GICC (44)
Ishmael Nadir 13, Thomas Liban 3, Thomas Birch 4, Jacob Stegman 5, Bowdie Fox 14, Colton Mehring 2, Connor Haney 3.
ST (54)
Graham Daly 3, Jenson Anderson 8, Quinn Stewart 2, Cooper Butler 13, Quinn Rosno 6, Hayden Demuth 3, Carson Kudlacek 2, Braxton Wiles 13, Grant Rossow 4.
Girls: GICC 36, STC 23
The Crusaders played defense like a tall stone wall in Thursday’s opening game of the boy/girl double header.
GICC held St. Cecilia to single digits in all but the fourth quarter when the Hawkettes tallied 10 points.
STC’s only third-quarter basket came on a layup by Tatum Krikac two seconds into the period. The Hawkettes didn’t score again until midway in the fourth quarter when Avery Kissinger canned a free throw. Meanwhile, GICC built a 30-14 gap.
Kissinger’s free throw began an STC 7-0 scoring run, STC’s only offensive explosion of the game.
St. Cecilia got outmatched in height, as GICC played two girls who are 6-foot, and another 6-2. Consequently, STC had a difficult time scoring inside.
“We didn’t do a very good job of finishing around the rim in the first half,” said Hawkette coach Greg Berndt. “(GICC) finished with post play around the rim. That was the difference early on and through the third quarter.”
GICC senior center Lucy Ghaifan took advantage of her 6-1 height. She scored a game-high 14 points. She didn’t score in the first quarter when STC took a 6-5 edge going into the second quarter.
Because of GICC’s size, the Hawkettes had difficulty getting shots in the paint to fall for them. Also, STC made just two 3-pointers.
“We didn’t seem to hit a whole lot tonight. I thought we got some good shots,” Berndt said.
Tatum Krikac led the Hawkettes on offense with 10 points. She was able to penetrate to get most of her makes near the rim.
GICC (15-6)........... 5 15 5 11 — 36
STC (14-7).............. 6 5 2 10 — 23
GICC (36)
Avery O’Boyle 8, Anna Tibbets 3, Carolyn Maser 2, Bryndal Moody 6, Lucy Ghaifan 14, Gracie Woods 3.
STC (23)
Lindsey Parr 3, Emery Vargas 6, Avery Kissinger 4, Tatum Krikac 10.