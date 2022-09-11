St. Cecilia put on an offensive show Saturday to finish the Hastings Classic 2-0.
The Class C No. 3 Hawkettes picked up mercy-rule victories over Class B Crete and Holdrege/Adams Central at Smith Softball Complex and improved to 14-2 on the year.
“I thought our girls put their hitting shoes on (Saturday). We had great approaches at the plate and we saw the power come out of our girls,” said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka, whose team beat Crete 12-3 and HAC 14-6.
“We had a lot of home runs, extra base hits. When you can hit like that it takes pressure of your pitcher and defense.”
The Hawkettes found themselves in a shootout with the Liberty Storm (11-8).
STC jumped out early in the bottom of the first with a four-run inning off HAC starting pitcher Kaley Waite. St. Cecilia had singles from Kyler Weidner, Allison Stritt and Brooke Bohlke, who all would score in the inning. Chloe Rossow drove in two with a double.
The Liberty Storm answered with six runs in the top of the second, which included a home run from Isabel Raburn and doubles from Gentry Goldfish and Jerzie Kapustka off STC starting pitcher Jordan Head.
“It was great adversity for our team to face,” Ohnoutaka said. “They (HAC) have great hitters. I told our catcher that we have to keep the ball down in the zone instead of the middle and I’ve got to say Jordan (Head) has been great for us in the circle the last few weeks.”
STC responded with three runs in the bottom of the second with help from a home run by Izzy Kvols.
The Hawkettes added seven more runs in the fourth and Head shut out the Liberty Storm the rest of the day. HAC had only two hits in the final three innings.
Head gave up six runs on seven hits, had three strikeouts and two walks on 80 pitches.
“She has so much confidence in herself. When she is in there, everybody knows that she is going to compete,” Ohnoutka said of Head. “She has done a great job of keeping hitters off-balance the last couple of weeks.”
The Hawkettes racked up 12 hits in the ball game.
“Up and down the lineup, we really focus on detail and really take a lot of cuts in practice and you’re seeing the results of that in these games,” Ohnoutka said.
STC dominated Crete to open the day of pool play, winning 12-3. HAC fell to the Cardinals 16-0.
The other pool featured Class B No. 8 Hastings High, which finished 2-1 with wins over McCook (10-1) and Seward (10-6). The Tigers lost to GICC 9-7.
A seven-run first highlighted the win over the Bison. Makenzie Nollette launched a grand slam in the opening stanza. Alyssa Breckner struck of eight McCook hitters in five innings.
The Tigers used more of the long ball in their win over Seward. Sammy Schmidt, Carlie Muhlbach and Macie Wolever each went yard.
HHS trailed 2-1 after an inning but scored six runs in the second with help from a pair of two-run shots by Wolever and Muhlbach.
Schmidt hit a three-run blast in the fourth and the Tigers held on from there.
Hastings squandered a three-run lead in its game against the Crusaders.
GICC scored six runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good. Hannah Greathouse led the frame off with a home run and Kylie Gangwish smacked a two-run double before the Crusaders executed some small ball.
The Tigers closed to one run in the bottom half on singles by Muhlbach and Emma Landgren before a Hastings error tacked on GICC’s final tally.
Pool A results
STC 12, Crete 3
Crete 16, HAC 0
STC 14, HAC 6
Pool B results
Hastings 10, McCook 1
Seward 10, GICC 4
GICC 9, Hastings 7
Seward 3, McCook 2
Hastings 10, Seward 6
GICC 10, McCook 9