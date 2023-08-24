St. Cecilia volleyball coach Kelan Schumacher has a few things to smile about heading into the 2023 season:
His team is youthful but experienced, and St. Cecilia’s renovations have brought air conditioning to the school and gymnasium.
While volleyball is played indoors, Chapman Gym, at times, had a tendency to run slightly warm this time of year.
“It’s been great this week,” Schumacher cracked, referencing a stretch of 100-plus degree days.
HVAC talk aside, the Hawkettes are set to mend their hurt from a five-set district final loss last year. They ended the season 20-14.
“I thought we had a rough go at the beginning of the season last year, but were able to come together and have a strong finish at the end of the season,” Schumacher said. “We won a couple tournaments last year which was nice and we hope to come out and do that again this year.”
St. Cecilia has five starters back from the 2022, though Kathryn Van Skiver will be sliding into the role of setter from defensive specialist.
But all four of the team’s top hitters from a season ago will return to the lineup: Ryann Sabatka, Lindsey Parr, Brynn Weeks and Payton Sullivan.
Sabatka is the team’s only senior, and will be the first player Schumacher will have been head coach for all four seasons. He was previously an assistant for Alan VanCura.
“It’s kind of fun to reminisce on Ryann as a freshman to who she is now as a senior,” Schumacher said. “Ryann has always been Ryann. She is about as competitive as you’ll find. Pretty gritty out there. “
Sabatka produced a team-best 390 kills and 80 blocks as a junior. She’s 270 kills from eclipsing 1,000.
Behind her were Parr (170), Weeks (141) and Sullivan (135).
“It’s kind of interesting,” Schumacher said. “We’ve got one senior with a lot of experience; two juniors, Brynn and Lindsey, who have a lot of experience; and then we’re going to be playing three or four sophomores. So we’re still kind of young — about half our team is underclassmen. But they all have a lot of experience playing volleyball.”
Van Skiver is one of those sophomores. She had 27 assists as a freshman playing behind Chloe Valentine, who graduated.
Nathie Krikac and Allyse Evans are also 10th graders expected to handle sizable roles.
The Hawkettes spent last season in Class D-1, but are back up in C-2 for 2023.
Schumacher said the team has high expectations — to make a district final and hopefully qualify for state again after coming up a set short last year.
“It’s something they want to come back and do their best to mend and try to finish that,” Schumacher said.
“We’re working on getting off to a stronger start to the season to put ourselves in a better position towards the end where we’re hopefully playing in a district final and maybe not in an 8-9 matchup. Maybe it’s more favorable than that.
“We’d love to see ourselves in a district final and maybe even the state tournament. Those are lofty goals, but they’re attainable. We’re going to have to work for it.”
2023 schedule
Aug. — 24, at Centennial; 26, Aquinas Catholic, Kearney Catholic (Bill Marshall Classic); 31, GICC; Sept. — 5, at Adams Central; 7, Gibbon; 9, Cozad invite; 12, Blue Hill; 16, Fillmore Central invite; 21, Sutton; 23, Holdrege invite; 26-28, St. Cecilia invite; Oct. — 3, Centura; 5-7, Centennial Conference tournament; 12, at Sandy Creek; 17, at Scotus