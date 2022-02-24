A defensive battle broke out at St. Cecilia’s gym Thursday, as the Bluehawks’ matchup with Sandy Creek went down to the wire.
St. Cecilia held off Sandy Creek and eked out a 31-30 win for the boys’ Class C-2, Subdistrict 9 basketball title. STC will play in a district final next week. A state tournament berth will be at stake.
Even though the game was low scoring, Chapman Gym’s packed crowd got their price of admission from start to finish.
“Both teams pride themselves on defense. So you knew that it was going to be tough to score,” said STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “I am happy our kids got to play in a game like this. The environment was great. Both crowds really brought it. It was cool to play in front of this crowd.”
By the fourth quarter, both teams appeared to be sucking gas. But neither side would let up in this elimination game. It was win or turn in your uniforms Monday.
The Bluehawks took the lead for good early in the last quarter. Brandon Schropp reeled off seven of his game-high 13 points in that time frame.
Schropp broke the 1,000 career point milestone on his final scoring play, an old-fashioned three pointer. It put STC up 31-26.
That play came with 3:46 left in the game. It was the last score put up by the Bluehawks. The Cougars took advantage, popping in four unanswered points to draw to within one point of tying the game.
After the battle, Schropp spoke about reaching the 1,000-point plateau.
“I tried to just go after it and play my game. Just have it come as natural as possible,” said Schropp, who is verbally committed to Doane and is expected to sign with the Tigers next week. “I am very appreciative of my teammates. They’ve been there for me all four years. It is nice to have them.”
Trailing by one point down the stretch, Sandy Creek decided to hold the ball for a last shot to win. The Cougars got into their spread passing-game offense at about the one-minute mark.
SC took a shot with six seconds left. But it was an air ball that St. Cecilia rebounded.
“It was a win-or-go home type of game; backs-to-the-wall type of game,” said Cougar coach Cole Wiseman. It could have gone either way. It was fun to see two teams want it that badly.”
The first half was indeed fun, if you were for the Cougars.
Sandy Creek came out on fire, ripping off 15 unanswered points that hammered away on the ’Hawks. The Cougars owned a 15-4 lead halfway into the second quarter.
“We talked about starting fast and I felt like we did the first half. At halftime we talked about coming out the first two minutes and throwing the first punch,” Wiseman said. “St. Cecilia just kept battling. They kept grinding, finding ways to get guys good, open looks.”
Sandy Creek’s second-quarter scoring outburst helped the Cougars maintain a slim lead until early the fourth quarter. Cougar post player Josh Shaw led his team’s scoring in the first half. He tallied seven of his team-high 10 points in the first 16.
The Bluehawks did their best to control Shaw inside the paint. STC double-teamed and sometimes triple-teamed the tall and burly Shaw.
“Shaw is a very good post player. He knows how to get himself open and he’s tough inside,” Ohnoutka said. “Garrett Parr knew he was going to be matched up with (Shaw). Collectively our guys did a good job of trying to keep his point total down.”
The win improved St. Cecilia’s record to 18-7 and places them in the C2-8 district final at Amherst. The game will tip off Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Sandy Creek did not make a district final and ends its year at 16-10.
SC (16-10)................12 8 4 6 — 30
STC (18-7)................4 9 10 8 — 31
Sandy Creek (30)
Micah Biltoft 9, Ethan Shaw 3, Hayden Shuck 8, Joshua Shaw 10.
St. Cecilia (31)
Brayden Schropp 13, Dawson Kissinger 4, Quinn Stewart 3, Garrett Parr 2, Carson Kudlacek 5, Grant Rossow 4.