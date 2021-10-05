The St. Cecilia Hawkettes (17-7) extended their five-game win streak to seven as they swept the Cambridge Trojans 25-22, 25-22 and the Southern Valley Eagles 25-13, 25-13 inside Chapman Gymnasium Monday night.
The Hawkettes, fresh off of winning their home invite last week, were led by senior Addie Kirkegaard, who finished the night with 21 kills and senior Jill Parr tallied 48 assists. Sophomore Ryann Sabatka added 13 kills on the night.
“It’s always nice to sweep both teams,” said Hawkettes head coach Kelan Schumacher. “There was a little bit of pressure in the first game against Cambridge — they played really well — but we were able to get the job done tonight.”
The Trojans (16-5) were a tough match up for the Hawkettes and built an 11-7 lead to start set one behind the fire power of senior Autumn Deterding, who nailed three early kills. The Hawkettes got things going on defense with Kirkegaard and freshman Brynn Weeks teaming up for two blocks late in the set. Kirkegaard had seven kills for the Hawkettes in the set, leading them to a 25-22 victory.
The Trojans scored five straight points to open set two, but Kirkegaard would break the run on a kill from the hands of Parr. Sabatka had a pair of kills and a block to tie the score at five apiece.
Both teams traded points for much of set two. The Hawkettes created a small amount of breathing room by relying heavily on their blocking game. Sabatka teamed up with freshman Lindsey Parr and Jill Parr for blocks late in the set and Kirkegaard added one as STC built a 24-21 lead. Kirkegaard pounded the final kill of the match giving the Hawkettes a 25-22 victory.
“We got a lot of really good block touches tonight and the block really closed tonight,” Schumacher said. “We focus on our blocking a lot and I think it was really great against Cambridge tonight.”
Jill Parr connected with her sister Lindsey for a pair of kills early in set one against Southern Valley. Sabatka also nailed four kills and Kirkegaard added back-to-back blocks as the Hawkettes took a 16-6 lead. They would finish the set on a 6-1 run to win 25-13.
The Hawkettes scored 12 unanswered points midway through the final set of the night to take a 21-7 lead. Weeks got two late kills for the Hawkettes as they won set two 25-13.
The Trojans beat the Eagles in the middle match. Deterding scored 12 kills and freshman Jalen Kent added five. Junior setter Breelle Miller finished the match with 20 assists for the Trojans.