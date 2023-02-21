ALMA — Just as Sutton closed the gap, St. Cecilia widened it again in Tuesday’s Class C-2, Subdistrict 10 semifinal.
Trailing by double digits for the bulk of the night, the Mustangs saw their chance in the third quarter to extend their season.
While the Bluehawks struggled from the floor and experienced a rare stretch of turnovers, Sutton trimmed the once 14-point deficit to just two.
Aiden Jones’ corner 3-pointer put the Mustangs very much back into the ballgame, but only briefly in what ended a 51-44 loss at host site Alma.
St. Cecilia (14-10) answered with a 16-2 run that virtually decided the ball game.
“That was huge for us,” STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka told KHAS’ Mike Will on the postgame radio show. “I think, probably, that run made a difference in the game and we probably had it between forcing some turnovers and creating some layups for us.”
St. Cecilia’s defense was a problem for the Mustangs (7-17) all night, forcing 23 turnovers and often translating them into points on the other end.
“Our offense was ugly throughout the game,” Ohnoutka said, “but the best thing was our guys just kept chipping away and our defense turned into offense more in that second half.”
For what it’s worth, STC was 19-for-37 from the floor. To Ohnoutka’s delight, the Bluehawks even solidified the win with a 10-for-13 performance at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
“That does put a smile on coach’s face,” Ohnoutka said while wearing one.
Hayden Demuth scored seven of his nine points during STC’s insurmountable run that spanned the final 30 seconds of the third and first 3 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarters.
The Bluehawk lead reached its peak at 16 points with 4:46 remaining.
Sutton reduced it to nine points twice in the frame on a jumper by Jesse Bergen and later the last of Garrison Perrien’s three 3-pointers.
Perrien led the Mustangs, who collectively hit eight triples, with 11 points. Teammate Jacob Huxoll added 10 on a perfect 5-for-5 night from the floor.
But similarly to the teams’ first meeting, Sutton fell behind early and never made up the difference. The Bluehawks pulled ahead 7-0 and then 13-2 on Tuesday. In their first meeting, STC jumped ahead 16-2 with an aggressive 1-3-1.
Ohnoutka implemented the zone look at times on Tuesday, but relied more on a man press to fluster the Mustangs.
“I think they were preparing for more of our zone press and our 1-3-1,” Ohnoutka said. “I chose to go with just a full-court man-to-man just to make it feel like they were out there on an island by themself. We locked up the ball handler and denied passes in the full court, and that seemed to cause some trouble for them.”
Carson Kudlacek led all scorers with 15 points. He scored eight of the Bluehawks’ first 15, splashing a pair of treys in the opening frame.
Jenson Anderson and Cooper Butler chipped in eight apiece.
St. Cecilia advances to play Thursday against Thayer Central, which upset Alma 48-41 earlier on Tuesday.
“That locker room was pumped up after this win,” Ohnoutka said.
Sutton (7-17)..........8 9 10 17 — 44
STC (14-10)..........15 10 8 18 — 51
Sutton (44)
Garrison Perrien 4-7 0-0 11, Aiden Jones 2-5 0-0 6, Jacob Huxoll 5-5 0-0 10, Harrison Herndon 2-7 0-0 5, Jesse Bergen 2-3 0-2 5, Cole Baumert 0-1 2-2 2, Tyson Scheidemann 2-5 0-0 5, Weston Ohrt 0-0 0- 0. Totals: 17-33 2-4 44.
St. Cecilia (51)
Jensen Anderson 3-6 2-2 8, Cooper Butler 3-4 1-6 8, Hayden Demuth 4-7 1-3 9, Carson Kudlacek 5-8 3-4 15, Braxton Wiles 1-4 3-4 5, Quinn Rosno 1-3 0-0 2, Graham Daly 0-1 0-0 00, Grant Rossow 2-4 4. Totals: 19-37 1-19 51.
Three-point goals—S 8-16 (Perrien 3-4, Jones 2-4, Herndon 1-4, Bergen 1-1, Scheidemann 1-2); STC 3-8 (Butler 1-2, Kudlacek 2-4, Rosno 0-1, Daly 0-1). Turnovers—S 23; STC 11.
Thayer Central 48, Alma 41
Sam Souerdyke scored in every quarter and produced a game-high 25 points in the first Class C-2, Subdistrict 10 semifinal Tuesday night to help Thayer Central (9-15) dispatch the host and top-seeded Alma Cardinals (13-5).
Will Heitmann joined Souerdyke in double figures with 11 points, a night after pouring in 32 in a 59-44 win over Superior. Grant Wiedel chipped in eight points.