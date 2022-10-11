For the fourth time in the program's five-year history, St. Cecilia softball heads to state tournament play with hopes of putting it all together when it matters most.

Yet even with its 27-game winning streak and 32-2 overall record, Hawkettes head coach Ryan Ohnoutka knows well it will be what his team is able to accomplish going forward that will enable them to surpass its 1-6 record to date in state tournament play.

