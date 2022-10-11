For the fourth time in the program's five-year history, St. Cecilia softball heads to state tournament play with hopes of putting it all together when it matters most.
Yet even with its 27-game winning streak and 32-2 overall record, Hawkettes head coach Ryan Ohnoutka knows well it will be what his team is able to accomplish going forward that will enable them to surpass its 1-6 record to date in state tournament play.
"These girls know that there's more to be done yet with the state tournament," said Ohnoutka, whose team opens the Class C state tournament against Milford Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
"I think our girls just have a different mindset. We've changed some things when it comes down to having the confidence within each other to get that first win. In past years, we were stronger in some areas, but this year we're stronger in other areas, so it kind of works itself out. The more times you advance in this thing, you learn more about yourself and the program and how to change things approaching that first game."
Beginning with its 8.6 runs per game average, Ohnoutka said there is plenty for St. Cecilia to hang its hat on this time around on in terms of expectations. The team has spent much of its time during practice sessions with bat in hand, alternating between hitting off a tee, live pitching from coaches and teammates and also from a pitching machine. The reps have paid off in elevating the team's confidence in the box from top to bottom.
"We don't take hitting lightly," said Ohnoutka, whose team boasts a .371 batting average. "We're lucky to have the facility and equipment we have to get it done. I've said this to them from day one, that the tee was going to become their best friend and help them develop into great hitters.
"They get that visualization, then hit live off a pitcher, coach, or machine. They get plenty of repetition in hitting each day."
Anchored by pitchers senior Jordan Head (14-2, 2.39 ERA) and freshman Audrey Rossow (16-0, 2.10 ERA), the team has stifled most of its opponents with solid defense from its roster of mostly underclassmen that includes just two seniors and two juniors.
Standouts in the outfield include speedy freshman Kyler Weidner, senior Allison Stritt and sophomore Izzy Kvols.
Kvols leads the team in hits (47) and batting average (.461). Stritt has scored the second-most runs (34).
Like many of her freshman counterparts, Weidner possesses skills that surpass age expectations, Ohnoutka said.
"Our freshmen don't play like freshmen," he said. "In girls athletics at this level, I really don't think it matters what grade a girl is in. She can shine in any role.
"Kyler has got speed, awareness, and arm strength. It's nice to have somebody out there controlling things."
As one of two seniors, Stritt is counted upon heavily to keep her teammates grounded. Her leadership skills are among the intangibles Ohnoutka said make her such an invaluable asset on the field and in the dugout. That she's also one of the team's premier hitters with a .408 average only serves to bolster her value.
On the infield, freshman shortstop Emery Vargas has emerged as a future standout who Ohnoutka predicts will develop into a top Class C player going forward. Also shoring up the infield are junior third baseman Tatum Krikac and sophomore second baseman Chloe Rossow.
Behind the plate, sophomore catcher Abbey Musalek has shown herself to be a capable backstop with top hitting skills, as her eight home runs and .447 batting average illustrate.
"Abbey is a force behind the plate who has worked really hard to develop her mechanics at catcher," Ohnoutka said. "She does an excellent job framing and blocking pitches and is one of the best hitters on the team as well."
Just how far the Hawkettes advance in the tournament, which runs Wednesday through Friday at Smith Softball Complex, will depend largely on the team's ability to duplicate what it has been able to produce throughout the season offensively and defensively, Ohnoutka said.
The Hawkettes are the top seed in Class C for the first time. They finished 1-2 last season, earning the program's first state tournament victory.
The ability to maintain a strong mental focus will likely determine which teams are still standing in the final rounds.
"It's the little details that will matter," Ohnoutka said. "Base running, covering bunts, playing clean defense and not allowing the other team to get extra bases will be important.
"I feel very good about our hitters showing up. They usually don't get themselves out and are very disciplined. They have a plan."
Class C schedule
Wednesday
Game 1 — No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia (32-2, 45.82) vs. No. 8 Milford (21-8, 42.72), 11:30 a.m.
Game 2 — No. 4 Central City (24-3, 44.56) vs. No. 5 Malcolm (25-9, 44.06), 11:30 a.m.
Game 3 — No. 3 Wahoo Neumann (24-5, 44.72) vs. No. 6 NEN (23-8, 43.81), 11:30 a.m.
Game 4 — No. 2 Yutan/Mead (29-1, 45.03) vs. No. 7 Polk County (25-10, 42.86), 11:30 a.m.
Game 5 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.
Game 6 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Game 7 — Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m.
Game 8 — Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 9 a.m.
Game 9 — Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 2 p.m.
Game 10 — Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 8, 2 p.m.
Game 11 — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m.
Game 12 — Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 13 — Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11, 11:30 a.m.
Game 14 — Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 2 p.m.
Game 15 — if necessary