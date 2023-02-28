There are few basketball dynasties around anymore, but St. Cecilia appears to still be one of them.
The Hawkettes have now qualified for 12 straight state girls basketball tournaments, and with one senior flanked by six freshmen among those on the roster, there may well be a 12th, 13th, 14th...
Stop the count?
Let's not Miami Heat ourselves here. How many titles did LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade win together anyway? That would be two (2012 & '13), after proclaiming at their super team assembly they'd win more than five, six, seven titles together.
Right.
St. Cecilia hasn't won a title every year it has qualified, by any means. There's been plenty of letdowns in semifinals against Crofton, which we've previously referenced in these pre-state columns, and in championships, too.
I was along for the ride two short years ago when the Hawkettes lost an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter of the Class C-1 final to now three-time defending champion North Bend Central.
Dynasty?
St. Cecilia could have at least taken the Tigers out of that conversation.
Much of the argument, of course, is if only winning championships constitutes dynasty declaration.
I say no.
A streak of state tournament qualifications is a worthy prerequisite also.
To be at 12 in a row? That's historic. Only five other girls programs in the state of Nebraska have done so.
And perhaps nobody eclipses West Point Guardian Angels' 21 consecutive, but, hey. Only the Hawkettes and Falls City Sacred Heart (13) have active streaks above 10.
This year's trip to Lincoln pushes STC's all-time state tournament appearances to 23, fifth all-time.
And it almost didn't happen. St. Cecilia had to sneak past Bancroft-Rosalie 53-48 in the Class D-1, District 3 final last Friday.
It was predicted by some that it wouldn't.
"This group had a lot of doubters," said Hawkette coach Greg Berndt, "but it was fun to watch their confidence build (throughout the season) and them say, ‘Hey, we can do this.’"
Berndt changed course Tuesday when he began to say he never wanted a win so bad for a group. But I wouldn't blame him.
This Hawkette team lost five of six games during a January stretch and isn't those who have set expectation over the last four seasons by playing in state championship games each time.
Yet, this team led primarily by two juniors, two sophomores and a freshman wanted to live up to that expectation.
"Winning on Friday, I don't know if I — (pause) ... I wanted it really, really bad for this group of kids, and they were so close to that goal a lot of people thought maybe they couldn’t attain and in the end they ended up doing it," Berndt said.
It's been a season more chaotic than St. Cecilia fans have come to know. Class D-1 basketball looks and plays a bit different.
The Hawkettes have spent the last three years in three separate classes. From C-1 down to D-1 in that span.
It's easy to wonder if that C-1 season (2020-21) never happened, would STC be riding a streak of four C-2 titles into this state trip? Let's not get greedy.
"It's kind of unique to be in three different classes, three years in a row," said Berndt.
"Really our approach is nothing really changes until district play. We play a really hard schedule and regardless of what class we’re playing in at the end, we hope that hard schedule gets us physically and mentally tough for whatever awaits the rest of the postseason."
For STC, it starts Wednesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena with Elmwood-Murdock (21-5), one of the seven other teams in the D-1 field that Berndt and St. Cecilia may be uneasy facing due to the unfamiliarity with a new classification.
"I think it’s one of those deals — and maybe it's a bit of unfamiliarity — but there’s a handful to eight teams who can probably all win the thing," Berndt said.
The common denominator between the final eight in D-1, Berndt said, is strength of schedule. The Hawkettes (17-7) play a predominantly Class C-1 and C-2 slate, as do teams like their first-round opponent, the Knights.
As far as common opponents for the teams filling out the bracket, though, there aren't many.
"So I think it’s going to be a lot about how teams match up with each other that probably decides the difference," Berndt said.
Elmwood-Murdock is at its third straight state tournament, led by junior Tatum Backemeyer who averages 14.9 points per game.
The Knights don't have a player over 5-foot-8, but Berndt says that means their guard play is strong.
"They look like they're going to be very aggressive," he said. "A big key for us is going to be how we handle their ball pressure, and they’re also going to mix in a ton of different defenses."
If state tournament experience becomes a factor, the squads might be even.
The Hawkettes lost four seniors — the most decorated in school history — off of last year's championship team. But juniors Ryann Sabatka and Tatum Krikac have both shined in moments under the bright lights.
Sabatka stepped up in last year's C-2 final to help secure a 40-38 win over Bridgeport; Krikac had her big moment in the C-1 semis her freshman season.
"It’ll be interesting because Tatum and Ryann have played on that big stage, but now the roles are obviously different and there are a lot of other young kids, who this will be their first time stepping on the court, saying 'This is a really big gym, there’s a lot of people here.'"
Among the youngsters is freshman Avery Kissinger, who stepped into her sister Bailey's shoes and jersey this season.
Kissinger is STC's leading scorer, averaging 11.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
"I think there's going to be nerves regardless of who is playing, whether it's four seniors or no seniors," Berndt said.
"We’re just going to try to focus on controlling what you can, which is on the court, and enjoy the moment. Play as hard as we can and see what happens."
Tip-off is at 10:45 a.m.
Rest of the field
Top-seeded Ravenna and No. 2 Centura split their matchups during the season, each team winning by double digits.
They'd be set for a rubber match no sooner than in Saturday's first championship at 9 a.m.
No. 8 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller draws the Bluejays (24-2) in the first round Wednesday morning. Seventh-seeded Elgin Public/Pope John gets the Centurions (23-3) in the evening.
Cedar Catholic and Johnson-Brock meet in the other D-1 matchup, playing the late game Wednesday night.
Class D-1 schedule
Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Game 1 — No. 1 Ravenna (24-2) vs. No. 8 S-E-M (18-4), 9 a.m.
Game 2 — No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia (17-7) vs. No. 5 Elmwood-Murdock (21-5), 10:45 a.m.
Wednesday at Devaney
Game 3 — No. 2 Centura (23-3) vs. No. 7 EPPJ (22-4), 6 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 3 Cedar Catholic vs. No. 6 Johnson-Brock (21-5), 7:45 p.m.
Friday at Devaney
Game 5 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 9 a.m.
Game 6 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 10:45 a.m.
Saturday at Lincoln Northwest
Third-place — Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 11 a.m.
Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 9 a.m.