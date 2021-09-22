It was an emotionally drained Doniphan-Trumbull volleyball team that limped into Tuesday’s showdown with St. Cecilia in the Hawkettes’ home gym.
With the tragic loss of classmate Carley Johnson, 17, who perished in a car accident on Sept. 14, still fresh on their minds, it was all the Cardinals could do to show up and be counted, making the 25-16, 25-14, and 25-13 sweep by the Hawkettes a less contentious battle than it likely would have been under less tortured circumstances.
“It’s a tough game always for us to play St. Cecilia, and obviously my girls are struggling right now,” Doniphan-Trumbull head coach Gina Fitch said through tears. “It’s a struggle and you can tell. Obviously in that third set, our mental capacity right now really isn’t there for these big games. The fact that they’re showing up and playing is showing their heart and their devotion to this sport and to each other. It gives us something to kind of focus on.”
Senior Addie Kirkegaard helped keep the Hawkettes focused and on task with her dominant play at the net, recording a game-high 15 kills to keep the Cardinals grounded. That her team said little to its opponent about the accident until after the match was settled was by design, Kirkegaard said, an attempt to give the Cardinals something else to think about in their hour of sorrow.
“We didn’t want to have it take anything away from the game,” Kirkegaard said of the tragedy. “We wanted to keep our heads in the game and not just focus on that so that it would keep it normal for them as well.”
St. Cecilia head coach Kelan Schumacher said he was glad to see his girls maintain their composure during what he called an emotionally trying time for both sides.
“All our condolences go out to them,” he said. “We have no idea what it feels like, and they’re in our prayers. We hope that they can continue to have a good season and go out and play the best that they can throughout the season.
“I think our girls did a pretty good job of staying focused. The gym was loud. I think they did a nice job of going out and knowing what the goal was tonight under the circumstances.”
Both Kirkegaard’s dominance at the net and St. Cecilia’s serving game set the tone for what turned out to be a short night for the visitors.
“I thought we came out and played pretty well,” Schumacher said. “We won the serve-pass battle. They were out of system a lot which makes our defense look good in terms of they, a lot of times, had only one option to set to, so it made our defensive balls easier to dig. Addie Kirkegaard was terminating at a pretty high rate, so that helped us as well.”
Other top performers for St. Cecilia were senior Jill Parr, who led the pack with 33 assists, freshman Lindsay Parr with nine kills, sophomore Ryann Sabatka, five kills, and junior Etta Schreiner, six kills.
Senior Sophie Fitch led Doniphan-Trumbull hitters with eight kills and a service ace and sophomore Kaleah Olson logged five kills for the Cardinals.
On defense, three Doniphan-Trumbull players reached double figures in digs: junior Addie Fay, 13, sophomore Emily Shimmin 11, and senior Kendyl Brummund, 10.
Following the match, St. Cecilia players and fans joined Doniphan Trumbull players and fans on the court to say a prayer for Johnson and announced a $2,100 donation for a memorial fund in her honor. The gesture was well appreciated, Fitch said.
“It helps a lot to know that all these people are thinking about us and praying for the girls,” she said. “It’s just hard because it constantly reminds us of what’s going on.”