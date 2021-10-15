FAIRFIELD — The St. Cecilia Hawkettes (20-10) overcame some early passing woes to beat the Cougars of Sandy Creek (6-18) in straight sets 25-19, 25-10, 25-16 on the road Thursday.
“Their serve got us out of system to start and we didn’t pass well at all,” said Hawkettes head coach Kelan Schumacher. “We didn’t even get that many swings at the net for the first ten points and they were able to run their middle off of our free balls and she did a nice job.”
The Hawkettes trailed for most of the opening set. It wasn’t until an ace serve from sophomore Ryann Sabatka that the Hawkettes took their first lead at 18-17. The Hawkettes outscored the Cougars 7-2 to win set one 25-19.
“We have been starting really well the last couple of games,” said Cougars head coach Kourtney Allen. “We’ve really tried to focus on our mental game and we came out Tuesday on fire and tonight also. So now we just have to figure out a way to keep that lead the entire time. It’s just that mental piece; we have the skills we just are not believing in ourselves yet.”
The Hawkettes built a sizable lead in set two, scoring 10 unanswered points to take a 19-6 lead. The Cougars broke the run on a kill from senior Jenna Heinz. The final play of the set began with a dig from libero Erin Sheehy and ended with a kill from Sabatka to give the Hawkettes a 25-10 win.
“Erin does a fantastic job in the back row for us and this year we have been able to pair her with Hailey Reifert back there and they get a lot of balls up for us and in good positions so we can score,” Schumacher said.
Senior Addie Kirkegaard had five kills and junior Etta Schreiner added four for the Hawkettes in set two.
The sister duo of senior setter Jill Parr and freshman outside hitter Lindsey Parr connected for four early kills for the Hawkettes along with Sabatka who nailed four of her own to give them a 9-5 lead. Kirkegaard pounded five kills late in the set and Reifert added an ace as the Hawkettes won set three 25-16.
“I never doubt that they are not going to go out there and play hard,” Allen said. “That’s something from day one, even back to the weight room in the summer we said we were going to be the hardest workers. We’re not tall we have to work really hard at the little things and no matter what we step out on the court and work the hardest so I’m always proud of them for that.”