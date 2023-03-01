LINCOLN — Ryann Sabatka didn’t want to be part of the group to end St. Cecilia’s run of success in the state tournament.
So the junior scored 16 points and hauled in 13 rebounds — both game-highs — in the Hawkettes’ 49-37 win over Elmwood-Murdock Wednesday to ensure STC would extend its streak of consecutive state semifinals from five to six.
“Our goal was just to get here,” she said afterward, “but now that we’re here, let’s do something, you know?”
The Hawkettes advance to face top-seeded Ravenna (25-2) in Friday’s 9 a.m. semifinal. The Bluejays beat No. 8 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 51-37 on Wednesday.
Sabatka, the closest thing St. Cecilia has to a veteran this season alongside Tatum Krikac, is a first-year starter as a junior after playing key roles off the bench as a freshman and sophomore.
“I feel like it was definitely easier to play chill having that previous experience,: Sabatka said.
Sabatka enjoyed a perfect 5-for-5 start from the floor in a dominant first half inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. Her 3-pointer just before the second quarter horn staked the fourth-seeded Hawkettes (18-7) to an 11-point lead.
St. Cecilia hit seven 3-pointers on the day, a pair each coming from freshmen Emery Vargas and Avery Kissinger.
“We’ve scored in a lot of different ways this year,” said STC coach Greg Berndt. “Emery Vargas stepped up and hit some big ones. Avery was ready. I turned my head and Tatum hit one.
“It’s a team that’s proven they can shoot the ball at times, I’m just happy that we had that confidence here in the first round.”
St. Cecilia pulled ahead 10-1 at the start, which helped settle nerves. On five straight points by Vargas early in the second quarter, the lead reached 17-6.
“I thought our kids, especially the youngsters, came out and hit shots early,” Berndt said. “We jumped out to a big lead and never looked back.”
After a scoreless first half, Kissinger got in on the action. She scored STC’s first five points of the third quarter as the lead ballooned to 18 by the midway point.
“Avery doesn’t play like a freshman,” Sabatka said. “If you were to come and not know anything about our team, you’d think she was a junior or senior out there.”
Kissinger finished with 10 points, tying Krikac in the column. They combined for 18 points after halftime.
Elmwood-Murdock (21-6) trudged to its 13 points in the first half. Leading scorer Tatum Backemeyer, who averages 14.9, was one of three Knights with three points at the break and was 1-of-8 from the floor.
Backemeyer and teammate Jordan Vogler each scored eight in the second half to finish in double figures. Backemeyer led the team with 11 and Vogler added 10.
Brooklyn Mans hit two 3s in the fourth to reach eight points.
The Knights, who had won 10 of 11 heading into the state tourney, never got closer than 13 in the second half, and that was with 10 seconds left.
“We’ve kind of been talking about urgency all year with this crew,” Berndt said. “When you get a chance to put a team away, you don’t want to mess around.
“It’s one of those things with a young group you’ve got keep working on, but I am happy how we responded when they did make a run.”
Notes: St. Cecilia is 11-1 in first-round games during its current streak of playing in 12 straight state tournaments. The Hawkettes’ only loss was in 2017 to Ponca... STC is 8-3 in semifinals during that same span, heading into Friday’s against Ravenna... The Bluejays beat St. Cecilia 67-59 in the 2018 semifinals en route to a runner-up finish in C-2.
E-M (21-6)...............6 7 8 16 — 37
STC (18-7)..........10 14 15 10 — 49
Elmwood-Murdock (37)
Tatum Backemeyer 4-16 2-7 11, Delaney Frahm 1-4 0-0 3, Jordan Vogler 3-8 4-8 10, Ell Zierott 1-5 0-0 3, Brooke Goudie 1-5 0-1 2, Brooklyn Mans 3-6 0-0 8, Madison Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Annie Backemeyer 0-0 0-0 0, Zoe Zierott 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-45 6-16 37.
St. Cecilia (49)
Lindsey Parr 0-2 0-0 0, Avery Kissinger 3-7 2-4 10, Abbey Musalek 2-4 0-0 5, Tatum Krikac 3--8 3-5 10, Ryann Sabatka 7-9 1-3 16, Alayna Vargas 2-6 2-2 8, Addie Demuth 0-0 0-0 0, Nathie Krikac 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Schneider 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-36 8-14 49.
Three-point goals—E-M 5-20 (T. Backemeyer 1-8, Frahm 1-2, Zierott 1-4, Goudie 0-1, Mans 2-4, Z. Zierott 0-1); STC 7-17 (Parr 0-2, Kissinger. 2-3, Musalek 1-2, T. Krikac 1-3, Sabatka 1-1, Vargas 2-6). Rebounds—E-M 25-11 (Vogler 11-4); STC 35-8 (Sabatka 13-2). Turnovers—E-M 7; STC 13.