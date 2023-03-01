LINCOLN — Ryann Sabatka didn't want to be part of the group to end St. Cecilia's run of success in the state tournament.

So the junior scored 16 points and hauled in 13 rebounds — both game-highs — in the Hawkettes' 49-37 win over Elmwood-Murdock Wednesday to ensure STC would extend its streak of consecutive state semifinals from five to six.

