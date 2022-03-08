LINCOLN — Any football coach would have been proud of the way St. Cecilia's girls basketball team won its opener at the Class C-2 state tournament Tuesday afternoon.
The Hawkettes (24-2) won the turnover battle — by a long shot, owned time of possession and fought through contact to score points.
Their 47-23 first-round win at Lincoln Southeast, though, came in the defensive trenches, where they recorded more steals than allowed shot attempts.
"The way it was looking in the first half, it kind of looked like we were going to have to win with our defense," said STC coach Greg Berndt, whose program reached the semifinals for the 10th time since 2011. "Luckily, we've been pretty good at that all year. It kind of looked like we wore them out, especially in the second half and I think they only got 12 (points) in the second half, so excellent job defensively. That's what it takes to win this time of year."
It was the 11th time this season St. Cecilia, making its 10th straight trip to the state tournament, has held an opponent under 25 points.
Through three postseason games prior to Tuesday, the Hawkettes surrendered just 43 total points.
They held Elkhorn Valley (22-5) without a field goal for a span of nearly 10 minutes between the second and third quarters for their fifth straight opening round win.
Even as the Hawketttes slumped out of the gate offensively, they knew where they could hang their hat.
"We're going to hold teams to a lower number, so when our shots aren't falling we can always have a chance," said senior Bailey Kissinger. "It's just our toughness and hard work that we know we're not going to give them easy looks."
The No. 8 Falcons had just 13 field goal attempts after three quarters — and 28 turnovers.
St. Cecilia posted 14 shots alone in the third quarter and made nine of them.
That's where the game escaped the Falcons' reach.
The top-seeded Hawkettes raced out of halftime to a comfortable advantage behind their press defense, scoring the first eight points of the half for a 24-11 edge.
Carney Black finally put Elkhorn Valley on the board with a 3-pointer, which ended the 9-minute, 41-second field goal drought.
The Hawkettes responded with six more points of an 11-4 quarter-ending run, then began the fourth with 12 straight points for total control.
"Our intensity picked up a lot," said senior Addie Kirkegaard. "Our press brings up our intensity as a whole and we just started playing more as a team."
Rebounds were a factor in that, too. The Hawkettes, who held a 33-19 advantage in the category, speared 18 offensive boards on the night and converted on eight of them.
"In the second half, they tightened the bolts on what they do defensively," said Falcons coach Brendan Dittmer, whose team finished fourth in the 2019 Class D-1 tournament. "Rebounding-wise, not good enough."
Kissinger and Kirkegaard, two of the Hawkette seniors who collected the 100th win of their careers Tuesday, split 32 of the team's 47 points.
"It's crazy to think we got 100 wins," Kissinger said. "Our softball team only got 99. So just to get it in basketball is awesome. We're really proud of what we've done as a group of seniors. We just hope (the success) can continue."
Kirkegaard finished 8-of-9 from the floor and had a perfect second half on five shot attempts.
Kissinger had the Hawkettes' first make on 10 free throw tries before finishing 3-of-10 there. The team was 3-for-15.
Carney Black, a senior, and her freshman sister, JJ, combined for 17 of the Falcons' 23.
Carney, the team's leading scorer, didn't enter the scoresheet until the second half, while JJ had five early points to help Elkhorn Valley maintain pace despite, mainly, the team's own mishaps.
The game sat at 13-10 before Erin Sheehy's lone 3-pointer to boost the Hawkettes into halftime with a 16-11 cushion.
"A shot either way — they hit it and we didn't — and that's really the difference in that halftime score," Dittmer said. "We got it close enough to come out of halftime and do something with it, but if you either get a lead or tie it against a blue-blood like St. Cecilia, maybe that changes the way they play defense on you or they don't come out as a pressure-oriented defense like they were."
Shaye Butler's 3-pointer with two minutes left in the third extended the STC lead to 17 and forced a Falcons' timeout.
The Hawkettes will play state tournament rival Crofton in Thursday's 1:30 p.m. semifinal at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The Warriors (23-4) outlasted Ponca in a rematch of last year's C-2 final, winning 41-38. Ella Wragge completed an and-one with 4.2 seconds left to seal it.
STC lost three straight championships to the Warriors — who boast a 42-10 all-time state tournament record — from 2013-15 and a semifinal the next year.
But the Hawkettes (36-12 all-time at the state tournament) have won the most recent two matchups, including the 2019 title game and 2020 semifinal.
"We know it's going to be a knock-down drag-out," Berndt said, "but we've got to be a little bit more crisp on Thursday."
EV (22-5)..................8 3 7 5 — 23
STC (24-2).............9 7 19 12 — 47
Elkhorn Valley (23)
Bria Gale 2-4 0-0 4, Carney Black 4-10 0-0 10, JJ Black 1-3 5-6 7, Carleigh Greene 0-1 0-0 0, Kenzie Mosel 0-1 0-0 0, Karlee Broberg 0-2 0-0 0, Sydnee Schaecher 0-0 0-0 0, Lillian Hagemann 1-2 0-0 2, Merinee Vaughn 0-0 0-0 0, Kennedy Penne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 8-23 5-6 23.
St. Cecilia (47)
Erin Sheehy 1-1 0-0 3, Bailey Kissinger 6-16 3-10 16, Shaye Butler 2-15 0-0 3, Tatum Krikac 3-6 0-2 7, Addie Kirkegaard 8-9 0-2 16, Ryann Sabatka 0-1 0-0 0, Addie Demuth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-48 3-15 47.
Three-point goals: EV 2-8 (C. Black 1-4, J. Black 0-1, Broberg 0-2); STC 4-17 (Sheehy 1-1, Kissinger 1-5, Butler 1-8, Sabatka 0-1). Rebounds-off.: EV 19-2 (C. Black 5); STC 33-18 (Kissinger 9-6). Turnovers: EV 30; STC 15.