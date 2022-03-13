LINCOLN — Greg Berndt had no hesitation in naming his four seniors as the most accomplished in St. Cecilia history.
With three state basketball titles in four years, "that's a given," he said.
"They're a foul and couple free throws away from four-time state champs," said the coach, whose team beat Bridgeport 40-38 on Saturday for the Class C-2 title.
That group would be Shaye Butler, Addie Kirkegaard, Bailey Kissinger and Erin Sheehy.
The quartet won 102 basketball games together and finished 11-1 in state tournament games.
"It's obviously the most decorated class in school history," Berndt said.
That includes multisport commitments.
Kirkegaard and Sheehy won the same amount of volleyball matches together (102), with three state tournament berths and a runner-up finish in 2019.
Butler and Kissinger won 99 softball games in four years, and collected a pair of wins at the state tournament for the first time in program history in 2021.
They all joined elite company Saturday with their third C-2 championship in four seasons. Only the 1979 Hawkette senior class had accomplished such a feat.
Their loss to North Bend Central in the 2021 Class C-1 title game prohibited them from a career of four first-place finishes, but Berndt said he didn't use that as motivation for this year's chase.
"I did not bring up that loss one time the whole year," he said. "I know these guys burn inside, they don't need that extra expectation. ... These guys have the weight of a lot of expectations and they've been playing with them for four years."
Kissinger was the only four-year starter. The other three waited patiently for their moment to shine.
Sheehy entered the picture as a sophomore; Butler and Kirkegaard as juniors.
All made memorable impacts.
Kissinger is the all-state caliber guard who eats, sleeps and dreams basketball. She'll continue her hoops career at NCAA Division II University of Nebraska at Kearney under head coach Carrie (Hofstetter) Eighmey.
She seemed to perform her best at the state tournament, where she tallied 163 career points — tied for 23rd on the all-time tournament scoring list.
During the Hawkettes' 2021 run, Kissinger broke her career-high twice in three games, scoring 26 against Syracuse in the first round and 33 in the final against North Bend.
Through all the contact in the lane on aggressive drives, Kissinger was always defined by her toughness.
Butler's impact was felt especially in this year's tournament, hitting a pair of second-half 3-pointers in the 39-36 semifinal win over Crofton that twice tied the game.
And in the title game, Butler led the Hawkettes with 11 rebounds to go with nine points and three assists.
She helped defensively in Kirkegaard's injury absence, and her steal with 1.3 seconds left sealed the STC victory.
She'll be remembered as a go-getter, who stepped up in moments of need.
Kirkegaard was the interior weapon St. Cecilia used to dominate in the rebounding category — 35-23 in the 2022 championship — and score easy, close-range baskets the last two years.
As a junior, she paired well with fellow post Katharine Hamburger.
Kirkegaard missed nearly half of Saturday's gold-medal game after hyper-extending her right knee in the first quarter, but drew a loud cheer when she re-emerged with a heavily taped and wrapped knee to play almost the entire second half.
From that moment alone, her legacy is the courage to play 16 more minutes for one more winning memory.
Sheehy never did get the credit she deserved — at least, not outside of the locker room, Berndt said.
Kissinger said her 5-foot-2 guard was the glue of the group.
"She was a really consistent player for us," Kissinger said. "She always did her job of being a really good point guard. She knew when she needed to shoot and she knew when she needed to pass. She just filled her role to the best of her abilities and should get a lot of credit for everything she did for our team."
Sheehy certainly rose to the occasion in 2022, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers in both the semifinal and the championship game. On both occasions she tied the game in the fourth quarter.
Perhaps the biggest shot of Sheehy's career, though, was in the 2021 district final against Bishop Neumann inside the Duke Dome in York.
Her fourth-quarter 3-pointer that night broke a tie game and essentially brought the Hawkettes back to Lincoln.
"Wasn't that huge?" Berndt said after the fact.
As big as any contribution this senior class made — the bulk of those being four state title game appearances and three championships after the program went without one for seven years —Butler had to pick a favorite.
"I definitely love this one,” she said. "I do think we earned it through all of our hard work. This one is my top one, for sure. It’s just crazy that us seniors are walking out as champs."