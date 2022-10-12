p10-13-22NSAsbSTC1strd1.jpg
St. Cecilia second baseman Chloe Rossow fields the ball during their first round game of the Class C state tournament Wednesday at Smith Complex.

 Amy Roh/Tribune
St. Cecilia’s Isabella Kvols celebrates during their first-round game of the Class C state tournament Wednesday at Smith Complex.

St. Cecilia stood tough against Central City Wednesday and moved into the third-round winners’ bracket at the state softball tournament.

The Hawkettes have never advanced this far in the state tourney, held annually at the Smith Softball Complex.

St. Cecilia’s Kyler Weidner slides into second base as Milford shortstop Addisyn Mowinkel fields the throw during their first-round game of the Class C state tournament Wednesday at Smith Complex.
St. Cecilia’s Jordan Head bats during their first-round game of the Class C state tournament Wednesday at Smith Complex.
St. Cecilia’s Audrey Rossow pitches during their first-round game of the Class C state tournament Wednesday at Smith Complex.
