Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low near 60F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.