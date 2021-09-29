The way it’s lined up, Superior and St. Cecilia could be set for another championship match on Thursday in the invite hosted by the Hawkettes.
It would be a chance at a fifth straight invite title for the Wildcats, who have dominated some good Hawkette teams the last few years.
The pair of teams each went 3-0 Tuesday. St. Cecilia didn’t drop a set against Cross County (25-10, 25-18), Heartland (25-12, 25-16), or Wood River (25-12, 25-16). Superior dropped one set to Lawrence-Nelson (22-25, 25-22, 25-11) but swept Cross County (25-20, 25-19), and Wood River (25-12, 25-16).
Superior’s lone blemish was largely thanks to self-inflicted wounds. Serving was not kind to the Wildcats in either of the three sets with their old friend and neighbor Lawrence-Nelson.
The seventh-ranked team in Class C-2 committed 18 service errors. Seven missed served came in the first set loss where the Raiders only earned 11 out of 25 points. Aleah Heikkinen scored three kills and Emma Epley recorded two kills, an ace and two blocks. Elsa Jorgensen aced and Sydney Biltoft blocked two attacks.
Another handful of Superior errors in the second set, including five missed serves in a row, allowed the Raiders to remain in the game. But by the third set, Superior proved it was the better team.
“Lawrence-Nelson came to play,” said Superior head coach Randall Loch. “They definitely made us play a little bit. That was a fun game, too, to kind of test our depth.”
Shayla Meyer mashed 20 kills on the Raiders and Teegan Duncan pounded nine. Cailyn Barry served two aces and scored two blocks.
The Wildcats did much of the same against Wood River, tallying 24 kills as a team to the Eagles’ 10. Meyer tallied 11 in that match and finished day one of the invite with 12 more in the nightcap against Cross County.
She’s sure to be a handful for the Hawkettes in Thursday’s 6:30 showcase. So, too, is Lawrence-Nelson’s aresenal.
“Both good teams. We’ve for sure got to come out and take care of our side of the net,” said STC coach Kelan Schumacher. “We’re going to dig hard balls from both of them. Lawrence-Nelson has some girls who are swinging really high and, of course, Meyer for Superior is a nice, hard hitter. So we’ve got to make sure we side out when she’s in the front row.”
STC’s duo of Addie Kirkegaard and Ryann Sabatka should match up well with Meyer, Duncan, and Barry.
Kirkegaard and Sabatka combined for 14 kills against Wood River in an abbreviated match.
Schumacher was most happy with the way STC served all evening through three wins.
“We served really well,” the coach said. “Teams are out of system a lot against us.”
Superior fixed its serving woes in its final match, said Loch. But, like STC, he wants his team to focus on playing cohesive.
“We just need to play Superior volleyball,” Loch said. “Focus on our side of the net, limit our errors, get our serves in and play together. I think if we play together, we’re going to be all right.”
Worth recognition
St. Cecilia senior Erin Sheehy was honored following the Hawkettes’ final match on Tuesday night for cracking 1,000 career digs during last weekend’s Holdrege invite.
“I’m just proud to get 1,000 digs,” Sheehy said. “It feels great to accomplish that.”
Sheehy has played in about every meaningful match or sporting event a high school athlete can. She’s got two state championship rings from basketball and she’s been a state runner-up with STC in both track and field and volleyball.
She said her experience competing in athletics at St. Cecilia has helped her grow as a person.
The success hasn’t come without loads of hard work, either. And it certainly deserves a moment of recognition.
St. Cecilia’s Erin Sheehy has impressed me from day 1 since I took over the @TriblandSports volleyball beat. She’s played in every big game possible in her high school career. Over the weekend, she cracked 1,000 career digs. Her hard work deserves all the recognition. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/VH1z9NNdkz— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) September 29, 2021
STC coach Kelan Schumacher described his libero as a “workhorse.”
“She’d do anything you ask from her. It’s awesome when a kid like that can achieve a milestone like she did. She stepped in way back in her freshman year to play libero and we’ve never looked to replace her ever since. Just a great player.”
WR.........................................12 15
STC.........................................25 25
Wood River (kills-aces-blocks)
Addison Stutzma 2-0-0, Jenna Rauert 3-0-1, Ellie Morgan 2-0-0, Macie Peters 3-0-0, Lacey Smith 2-0-0. TotalsL 12-0-1.
St. Cecilia (kills-aces-blocks)
Ryann Sabatka 6-2-2 1/2, Jill Parr 1-2-0, Lindsey Parr 4-5-1/2, Etta Schreiner 2-0-0, Addie Kirkegaard 8-0-1, Erin Sheehy 3-0-0. Totals: 21-12-4.
Assists — WR, Rauert 7, Sage Brabec 3; STC, J. Parr 19, Chloe Valentine 1.
L-N.....................................25 22 11
SUP....................................22 25 25
L-N (kills-aces-blocks)
Sydney Biltoft 1-0-1, Aleah Heikkinen 4-0-1/2, Emma Epley 8-1-1 1/2, Katelyn Mazour 3-0-0, Emily Troudt 1-0-1/2, Kara Menka 0-0-1/2, Elsa Jorgensen 0-1-0. Totals: 17-2-4.
Superior (kills-aces-blocks)
Teegan Duncan 9-1-1/2, Cailyn Barry 2-2-2, Sadie Rempel 0-1-0, Brooklyn Grabast 1-0-1/2, Ella Gardner 1-1-1, Shayla Meyer 20-1-1, Atlee Kobza 1-0-0, Madison Heusinkvelt 5-0-0. Totals: 39-6-5.
Assists — L-N, Epley 4, Heikkinen 1; S, Gardner 35, Duncan 1, Barry 1, Kobza 1.