LINCOLN — The reaction said it all.
Shaye Butler was just as surprised at her team-leading 11 rebounds as she was when the ball fell into her hands with 1.3 seconds left in the girls Class C-2 state basketball championship.
No, it wasn't for a game-winning shot.
It was, however, the interception that sealed St. Cecilia's Super Bowl.
Bridgeport's 11th turnover cost it the opportunity to win its first title.
The No. 1 Hawkettes (26-2) won their seventh as a program and third in four seasons with a 40-38 victory Saturday evening inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"It's just crazy that us seniors are walking out as champs (again)," said Butler, who is one of four Hawkettes to join the school's 1979 graduates as winners of three girls basketball titles. "I think we earned it through all of our hard work."
Senior Bailey Kissinger scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the second half to lead the Hawkettes to glory once more. She scored all nine of the team's points in the third quarter.
Butler finished with nine points, scoring seven in the second quarter that gave STC a halftime lead after trailing by eight in the first.
Erin Sheehy chipped in two clutch 3-pointers for her six points.
St. Cecilia suffered a debilitating blow just two minutes in when Addie Kirkegaard hyperextended her right knee and sat the final 14 minutes of the first half.
"I think it scared me more than anything," Kirkegaard said of the injury, "but I just didn't want to let me team down."
Kirkegaard left the bench midway through the second period in tears and reemerged out of the halftime break with a heavily wrapped and taped knee. She played the entire second half.
The Hawkettes didn't fluster in Kirkegaard's absence. Although the Bulldogs (26-2) scored 10 straight following her departure, STC poured in 10 of the game's next 12.
"We may have dug into that adversity and turned it into a bit of momentum," STC coach Greg Berndt said.
"Just really proud of our composure in that moment."
STC's halftime lead expanded into its largest two minutes into the third quarter on six straight points from Kissinger, who drilled a 3-pointer and converted an and-one.
The Bulldogs, playing in the program's first-ever final, regained the lead with an 8-3 run to begin the fourth. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl capped it with a three-point play at the 5:15 mark.
The second-ranked Bulldogs scored just one more basket.
St. Cecilia finished on a 7-2 run to win a third C-2 title in four years, avenging a crushing loss in last year's C-1 final.
Bridgeport allowed St. Cecilia to dribble a majority of the final 90 seconds off the clock while leading, electing not to foul.
"We usually do really well when we get to a spot when the other team stalls," said Bulldog coach Dave Kuhlen, who relies on his pressure defense to turn opponents over.
"They made one free throw in that spot to go up 39-36 and we got it back to 39-38. I think we could have gotten a steal and got the game tied, which it's a tremendous difference between a one-point deficit and a tie game as to what St. Cecilia was going to do."
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led Bridgeport with 12 rebounds and 14 points, including the team's last five. Olivia Loomis-Goltl scored the team-high 16 points and dished out five assists.
Elli Cline had the other eight points for the Bulldogs, who were fourth in the 2021 tournament.
This story will be updated. Look for more state basketball coverage in Monday's edition of the Tribune.
BHS (26-2)..............14 5 9 10 — 38
STC (26-2)................8 13 9 10 — 40
Bridgeport (38)
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 6-7 2-4 14, Olivia Loomis-Goltl 8-19 0-0 16, Brooklyn Mohrman 0-1 0-0 0, Natalie Keenan-Virgil 0-3 0-2 0, Mackenzie Liakos 0-1 0-0 0, Ellie Cline 3-7 0-0 8, Grace Dean 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 17-40 2-6 38.
St. Cecilia (40)
Shaye Butler 2-9 4-7 9, Addie Kirkegaard 1-7 1-4 3, Erin Sheehy 2-2 0-0 6, Bailey Kissinger 6-16 4-7 17, Tatum Krikac 1-2 0-0 3, Ryann Sabatka 1-4 0-00 4, Addie Demuth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-40 9-18 40.
Three-point goals: B 2-10 (O. Loomis-Goltl 0-3, Keenan-Virgil 0-2, Cline 2-5); STC 5-10 (Butler 1-3, Sheehy 2-2, Kissinger 1-3, Krikac 1-2). Rebounds: B 23 (R. Loomis-Goltl 12); STC 35 (Butler 11). Assists: B 8 (O. Loomis-Goltl 5); STC 8 (Sheehy 4). Steals: B 8 (Keenan-Virgil 6); STC 6 (Butler, Sheehy, Kissinger, Krikac, Kirkegaard Sabatka 1). Turnovers: B 11; STC 15.