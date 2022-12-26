A handful of commitments rolled in for Matt Franzen and his Hastings College football staff last week as part of an early signing period for recruits.
The Broncos added seven names to their list of pledges, including Tribland's top player from this fall and two other Nebraskans. They also scored vows from players in Arizona, California and Louisiana. Franzen expects more prospective Broncos to be announced near the next signing date, which is Feb. 1.
Assistant coaches Kyle Suttles and Ken Fasnacht were recruiting in Arizona, according to a Dec. 17 tweet by Suttles.
Locally, St. Cecilia quarterback Carson Kudlacek gave his word to Hastings College via social media post Friday afternoon.
Kudlacek, the 2022 Tribland 11-man Player of the Year, sent a tweet out just before 2 p.m. announcing his commitment through a series of thank-yous.
🔴⚪️COMMITTED🔴⚪️ @CoachFranzen @Coachfozz @godalwayzfam1st @CoachOHC @CoachMerrittHC @HCBroncoFball #BrickAndMortar #GoBroncos pic.twitter.com/ZFQhmeRn5T— Carson Kudlacek (@Carson_Kudlacek) December 23, 2022
"I would like to thank my family for always believing in me and always being there for me," he wrote. "Without them being just as dedicated as I am, this wouldn't be possible."
Kudlacek also thanked teammates and STC coach Clint Head before the Hastings College coaching staff who reeled him into his hometown program.
"Can't wait to get to work!" Kudlacek ended, with the hashtags #BrickandMortar and #GoBroncos.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder started the last three seasons for the Bluehawks, in which they went 20-8 (19-3 the last two years) with back-to-back playoff appearances. Kudlacek threw for 2,553 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior while accruing a team-high 776 yards and 17 scores on the ground. He also made 27 PATs.
Kudlacek largely credited Head, who arrived at STC prior to Kudlacek's sophomore season, for his growth as a quarterback and a person.
"Coach Head pushed me to do things I never thought I could do and then would keep pushing me to do even more," he said.
That included pursuing football at the next level. Kudlacek told the Tribune last month he was debating playing one of three sports — football, basketball or track and field — in college.
"Definitely want to do something in college otherwise I'll be a little bored," he said with a laugh.
Joining Kudlacek at his new destination within state lines are Waverly quarterback Trey Jackson and Lincoln Northstar tight end Carson Parde.
"Parde is a tight end that can develop into an all-conference player and was also our top tight end recruit from the time we saw him at our junior day last spring," Franzen said.
Jackson committed the same day (Dec. 23) as Kudlacek while Parde made his announcement two days earlier.
Parde, who caught 16 passes for 133 yards this season, responded to Kudlacek's announcement on Twitter with a hint at the potential of having one Carson throw a pass to another Carson.
Carson —> Carson 👀👀🔥🔥— Carson Parde (@CarsonParde) December 23, 2022
Kudlacek responded with: "Lots of TDs to come" with a pair of emojis.
Similar in size to Kudlacek, Jackson completed 136 of 211 passes (65%) for 1,541 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Class B Vikings, who advanced to the state semifinals. He had a season-high 266 yards in a 28-21 win over Beatrice.
"We feel that both (Kudlacek) and Jackson can throw the passes that will make our offense go, and both came from great programs where they know how to win," Franzen said. "We couldn't have landed a better pair of incoming freshman quarterbacks."
Hastings College went 7-4 in Franzen's second season the helm, and saw substantial improvement in completing the program's first season above .500 since 2014.
Other early HC signees:
-Matthew Johanson, WR, Greenway High School, Phoenix, Ariz.
A member of the 2024 recruiting class, Johanson was the leading receiver for the Demons. The 6-1, 180-pound wideout caught 40 passes for 707 yards and seven TDs.
Said Franzen: "Johanson is a D-I tennis talent, who is coming our way because he can do both sports here."
-Jake Purdy, DL, River Valley High School, Mohave Valley, Ariz.
As a senior this fall led the Dust Devils in tackles with 105 (64 solo) and sacks with 12.
Said Franzen: "Purdy has a super motor."
-Jagger Shaddix, RB, Jesuit High School, Sacramento, Calif.
The son of Papa Roach lead singer Jacoby Shaddix, Jagger ran for 767 yards and nine TDs as a senior. He also caught seven passes for 119 yards.
Said his father in part of an Instagram post last week on what he's grateful for: "My son committed last night to play running back for Hastings College in Nebraska. This is so exciting for him. Proud parent moment for sure. Now go get that business degree my little bubbers!!!"
-Josh Ray, RB, Lakeshore High School, Mandeville, La.
A 2022 high school graduate. Ray was last listed at 5-foot-8 and 185-pounds, according to Gridiron Football USA.