A handful of commitments rolled in for Matt Franzen and his Hastings College football staff last week as part of an early signing period for recruits.

The Broncos added seven names to their list of pledges, including Tribland's top player from this fall and two other Nebraskans. They also scored vows from players in Arizona, California and Louisiana. Franzen expects more prospective Broncos to be announced near the next signing date, which is Feb. 1.

