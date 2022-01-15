KEARNEY — St. Cecilia's Brayden Schropp owned the first half and Kearney Catholic's Brett Mahony governed the second half Saturday at Cope Coliseum.
The Class C-1 No. 3 Stars (14-1) got all they could handle from the challenging Bluehawks, but remained unbeaten at home with a strong finish.
"I think our kids came in with a complete respect of Kearney Catholic," said STC assistant Scott Rosno. "I think we walked away with a huge growth in what that type of team and that caliber can do and what we've got to be able to do against it."
Mahony scored 15 of his team-high 22 points after halftime for the winners and shot 18 free throws on the night.
Schropp's 23 points came in a losing effort; his hot start of 7-for-9 with 16 points in the first two frames didn't last long enough to help STC pull the upset.
Dawson Kissinger's only 3-pointer gave the C-2 No. 9 Bluehawks (11-3) their final lead with 1:45 left in the third quarter.
The teams went into the final frame tied at 31.
The Stars opened the fourth on a 9-2 run and their defense did the rest.
Schropp's and-one with 2:10 left rejuvenated the Bluehawks, who went nearly eight minutes between field goals. Hayden Demuth's 3-pointer 30 seconds later cut the KC lead to three.
A bucket by Turner Plugge and free throws by Mahony upped the lead to seven before Schropp's final basket shrunk the final margin.
This story will be updated in Monday's Tribune.
STC (11-3).................14 5 12 10 — 41
KC (14-1)..................14 6 11 15 — 46
St. Cecilia (41)
Brayden Schropp 9-17 3-4 23, Cooper Butler 2-5 0-0 5, Hayden Demuth 1-6 0-2, 3, Garrett Parr 0-1 1-2 1, Carson Kudlacek 2-4 0-0 6, Dawson Kissinger 1-2 0-0 3, Quinn Stewart 0-0 0-0 0, Grant Rossow 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 15-36 4-8 41.
Kearney Catholic (46)
Garret Schmaderer 2-4 1-2 5, Turner Plugge 4-5 0-3 9, Mason Mandernach 2-4 3-4 7, Dylan Merz 1-5 1-1 3, Brett Mahony 5-10 12-18 22, Jaden Seier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-28 20-28 46.
Three-point goals: STC 7-19 (Schropp 2-6, Butler 1-3, Demuth 1-2, Parr 0-1, Kudlacek 2-4, Kissinger 1-2, Rossow 0-1); KC 1-5 (Schmaderer 0-1, Plugge 1-2, Mandernach 0-1, Mahony 0-1). Rebounds: STC 13-3 (Demuth 5); KC 24-7 (Mahony 8). Turnovers: STC 6; KC 6.