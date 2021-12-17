Too strong, too experienced, and too tall.
Those are three good reasons why Kearney Catholic remains unbeaten through six games. And if that’s not enough, the Stars also have one of the best high school players in Nebraska in Bret Mahony.
The Stars faced off with a young Hastings High squad Friday in the Jungle Gym. The Tigers have only two seniors in Brayden Schram and Connor Riley.
Kearney Catholic raced to an 11-0 lead and never let up. The Stars closed with a 53-33 win.
“Their length posed some problems for us," said Hastings High coach Drew Danielson. “I thought it was more due to (Kearney Catholic), what they did defensively and less on us.”
The length Danielson spoke about was the Stars’ height advantage. KC sports a 6-foot, five-inch center and a pair of 6-foot, four-inch forwards. KC’s smallest starter is 6-2.
All five Kearney Catholic starters are seniors, including Brett Mahony, who is considered one of Nebraska’s best prep basketball players. This week Mahony committed to play at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. In Friday’s game, Mahony set his high school’s career scoring record, closing with a game-high 19 points.
Turnovers posed a big problem for Hastings High. For example, Kearney Catholic tallied 11 points off Tiger turnovers in the first half.
“We made some uncharacteristic plays that we have not made through three games,” Danielson said. “Just some un-fundamental passes that we need to shore up. We just need to keep cleaning that up.”
Hastings High could score only three points in the first quarter. Jackson Block nailed a 3-pointer with 2:40 left in the period. The Tigers suffered another cold spell, going scoreless halfway into the second quarter until Caden Block tickled the twine for a trey.
Meanwhile, Kearney Catholic cut loose for a pair of 8-0 scoring runs and a 7-0 outburst.
Caden Block carried the Tigers’ second-quarter scoring load, scoring all six of his team’s points. Hastings trailed at halftime 38-20.
Hastings scored with a bit more frequency in the second half, putting up 11 and 13 points, respectively.
“I really thought our boys in the second half found their niche a little bit and started competing,'' Danielson said. “They started to find their confidence. We got back into the game a little bit there and showed some fight.”
The Tigers caught some scoring fire late in the third quarter. They pieced together an 8-1 scoring flurry before the period expired.
In the fourth quarter, Kearney Catholic outscored Hastings by just two points. Connor Riley had the hot hand for the Tigers, ringing up five points, including a trey and two free throws. Teammate Aaron Nonneman produced a 3-point bucket and a free throw in the last period.
Saturday, Hastings High will play in the Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic at Hastings College.
The Tigers will face Class C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic in the 8 p.m. game at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Danielson said it is an honor for the Tigers to play in the tournament.
“We want to be competitive and we want to win. But it is more of a testament of our program, getting the nod to play in a tournament like this. We’re building the program the right way," he said. "That’s how we are going to take it. It is a showcase. We are suiting up 15 kids, getting them valuable experience for the future.”
GICC entered Friday night with an unbeaten record.
“Another good test,” Danielson said. “With our schedule it is going to be a test night after night. We want that. We want the competition.”
Kearney Catholic (6-0)................14 12 12 15 — 53
Hastings High (2-2).......................3 6 11 13 — 33
KC (53)
Garret Schmaderer 14, Turner Plugge 2, Dylan Merz 11, Brett Mahony 19, Creighton Sharp 3, Mason Mandernach 2, Quentin Hogelund 2.
HHS (33)
Aaron Nonneman 6, Jackson Block 3, Chance Vertin 3, Caden Block 11, Connor Riley 8, Brayden Power 2.