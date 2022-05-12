Class A
(Organized by opening round matchups)
No. 1 Millard West (26-5) vs. No. 8 Kearney (15-9)
Millard West has the second-most state appearances among Class A teams in the field with 24. The Wildcats have one state title (2019) and eight runner-up finishes (2000, 01,03,07, 08, 11, 16, 21). Since their first state appearance in 1997, Millard West failed to make state only one time (2006).
Kearney is making its second state appearance in school history. The first for the Bearcats came in 2019 where they went 1-2.
Millard West and Kearney played each other once this season on April 2 with MW taking a 5-3 victory.
No. 4 Lincoln East (24-3) vs. No. 5 Elkhorn South (18-8)
Lincoln East is appearing in its seventh state tournament. Last season, the Spartans went 2-2 after being eliminated by Millard West.
Elkhorn South is appearing at state for the sixth time. The Storm last made the state tournament in 2019.
No. 3 Millard South (23-8) vs. No. 6 Lincoln Southeast (22-6)
Millard South is appearing in its 43rd state baseball tournament, which is the most of any team in any class. The Patriots have won eight titles (1940, '51, '53, '54, '58, '76, '80 and 2021). The defending champs also have nine runner-up finishes.
Lincoln Southeast is appearing in its 33rd state tournament. The Knights have won five state championships (1958, '60, '61, '62, '77) and four runner-up finishes.
No. 2 Creighton Prep (25-5) vs. No. 7 Westside (18-14)
Creighton Prep has been the king of high school baseball in Nebraska. The Bluejays will be in their fifth consecutive state appearance and 40th overall. They have won 12 state championships (1940, '42, '69, '81, '93, 2001, '02, '04, '12, '16, '17 and '18) and 10 runner-up finishes.
Westside is in its 36th state appearance and first appearance since 2017. The Warriors have won eight titles (1972, '99, 2003, '06, '09, '13, '14, '15) and nine runner-up finishes.
Creighton Prep and Westside played earlier this year on March 28 with Prep winning the contest 7-3.
Class B
(Organized by opening round matchups)
No. 1 Norris (20-6) vs. No. 8 Waverly (13-13)
Norris is at its 13th state tournament. The Titans won a state title in 2013 and have seven runner-up finishes, including last season.
Waverly upset Skutt for the B-2 district title and automatic state berth. The Vikings are at their fifth state tournament appearance and first since 2019. Waverly's first state appearance came in 2012.
No. 4 Central City/Fullerton/Centura (20-2) vs. No. 5 Beatrice (17-4)
Central City/Fullerton/Centura îs at its second overall state tournament. The Kernels were eliminated by Hastings in the semifinals of the B-3 district tournament, but earned a wild card.
Beatrice is the defending Class B champion and in its fifth state tournament appearance. The Orangemen won last year's state tournament as the No. 8 seed. Coming into the state tournament as the No. 5 seed, Beatrice is looking for back-to-back state titles.
No. 3 Elkhorn North (19-10) vs. No. 6 Gross Catholic
Elkhorn North is appearing in its first-ever state appearance. Much of the roster was with Elkhorn last season.
It's Gross Catholic's 19th state appearance. The Cougars have won six state titles (1971, '72, '73, '74, 2009, '10). Gross is back in the state tournament for the first time since 2015.
These two teams played each other once this season on March 24 with Gross coming out on top 6-3.
No. 2 Skutt Catholic (18-6) vs. No. 7 Elkhorn (15-13)
Skutt Catholic is seeking its second-ever state baseball title. The first came in 2017. This is the 15th time the Skyhawks have made the state tournament and have four runner-up finishes.
Elkhorn is seeking its first state title since 2016. The Antlers have won three titles (2007, '08, '16) and one runner-up finish. Elkhorn was bounced in last year's tournament by runner-up Norris, who is the No. 1 seed this year.
These two teams have met one time this year, which happened to be the first game of the year on March 17, with Skutt taking the victory 15-4.