Hastings Tribune
Brackets for the state girls tennis meet were released Monday by the Nebraska Schools Activities Association.
The Class B meet begins Thursday morning at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.
All matches on the first day are best two-of-three with a 10-point tiebreaker replacing a third set.
Friday’s matches will vary in format depending on the stakes. Semifinal, championship and third-place matches are best 2-of-3, while fifth- and seventh-place matches are eight-game pro sets.
Hastings’ Keira Erickson is the lone singles player from Tribland who earned a seeding. She is seeded seventh in Class B No. 1 singles at 23-4 on the year.
The Tigers’ No. 1 doubles team of Cara Ansbach and Lexi Benson are seeded 10th and 21-12 on the season.
Adams Central’s Gracie Weichman and Ixchel Lom (28-8) are seeded 11th.
No. 1 singles
No. 7 Keira Erickson (23-4), Hastings vs. Ella Young, Lexington
No. 9 Makenzie Schroeder (27-6), Kearney Catholic vs. Emery Huyser, Adams Central
Addie Demuth, St. Cecilia vs. Jessica Davis, Scottsbluff
No. 2 singles
Meeka Francis, Hastings vs. Abigail Lundberg, Blair
Marie Von der Straten, Adams Central vs. Grace Riha, Omaha Gross
No. 7 Gretchen Goebel (15-2), Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia Leah Hentzen, St. Cecilia
No. 1 doubles
No. 10 Cara Ansbach/Lexi Benson (21-12), Hastings vs. Mallory Dreher/Abigail Rothlisberger, Blair
No. 11 Gracie Weichman/Ixchel Lom (28-8) vs. Alex Beveridge/Jordyn Messersmith, Hershey
Rachel Theisen/Brynn Weeks, St. Cecilia vs. Jada Rubalcava/McKinley McCoy, Gothenburg
No. 2 doubles
Emma Cerny/Kathryn VanSkiver, St. Cecilia vs. Harley Bloom/Jocelyn Hoover, Wilber-Clatonia
Bianca Truong/Ruby Schardt, Hastings vs. Stephanie Amaya/Abril Mendez, South Sioux City
Charlee Mucklow/Irelyn Samuelson, Adams Central vs. Savanah Schofield/Savana Sweeney, Omaha Gross