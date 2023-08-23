Adams Central returns a pair of state qualifiers to its cross country lineup this fall.
Sophomore Catherine Lehn and junior Ryan Stritt headline the Patriots’ rosters under head coach Toni Fowler.
Lehn was 51st at the Class C state meet last October. She’s joined by three seniors — Emmery Huyser, Addie Cass and Kaylee Buchholz — and freshmen Maddy Collins and Ava Pevelka, as the Patriots seek a team berth to compete in the state field.
“We were four points out of qualifying for state (as a team) last year,” said Fowler. “The girls are very motivated to be state bound this year. It’s a really good blend of strong leaders and young freshmen.”
Stritt, who finished 55th in the Class C race last fall, is flanked by fellow returners senior Tayte Rogers and sophomore Matt Mousel.
Junior Quinton Huyser and seniors Parker Wiens and Dominic Stutesman are expected to make an impact this seasom.
“We ran a time trial (during our first week) and we are head and shoulders better going into the season than we were last year,” Fowler said. “Ryan and Tayte will be strong leaders. Our top team goal is to qualify for state.”
2023 schedule
Aug. — 25, at Northwest invite; Sept. — 2, at Minden invite; 8, at Aurora invite; 14, at Fillmore Central invite; 19, Adams Central invite; 25, at UNK invite; 28, at York invite; Oct. — 5, Central Conference meet