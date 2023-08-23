p09-27-22UNKxcADClehn.jpg
Adams Central's Catherine Lehn competes in the Class C race of the UNK Invite on Sept. 26, 2022, at the Kearney Country Club.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Adams Central returns a pair of state qualifiers to its cross country lineup this fall.

Sophomore Catherine Lehn and junior Ryan Stritt headline the Patriots’ rosters under head coach Toni Fowler.

