OMAHA — Friday night marks perhaps the most emotional night of the high school wrestling season.
There will be 112 semifinal matches wrestled at the CHI Health Center, which means 56 wrestlers will be overcome with the absolute joy of making it to the state championship match. But that also means 56 wrestlers will experience heartache, as their dreams of a gold medal have come to an end.
Even in the consolation rounds, half of the wrestlers competing on Friday night will be elated when they clinch a spot on the medal stand, while the other half will have to deal with the devastation of missing out on winning a medal.
The semifinal rounds are also crucial for squads competing for in the team race for a championship. Advancing past the semis scores the most points.
For several years in a row, the semifinal round cost Hastings a legitimate shot at the team title going into the final day. Two years ago, Hastings bucked that trend and brought home the team's first state championship since 1988.
Now, the Tigers are hoping to make thriving in the semifinal round the new trend.
Hastings has six wrestlers competing in the semifinals, which is tied with Bennington for the most in Class B.
Going into Friday night's semifinals, Bennington and Hastings are first and second in team scoring, with just 1 1/2 points separating the two. As if the previous four paragraphs didn't lay out enough drama, Hastings and Bennington have three semifinals matches against one another.
The three Tigers facing Badgers in the semis are Cameron Brumbaugh (106), Hunter Anderson (113), and Elijah Johnson (138). Brumbaugh placed fourth at last year's state meet, but all three have plenty of experience in Omaha.
However, so do their counterparts.
Anderson will be up against Kael Lauridsen, who is looking for his third straight state championship. Johnson's opponent, AJ Parrish, has brought home two straight bronze medals. Brumbaugh has wrestled his semifinals opponent, Cadyn Coyle, already this season, losing 3-2.
The Tigers other semifinalists include a pair of returning silver medalists in Braiden Kort (126) and Landon Weidner (152). Weidner will face Ralston's Caden Corcoran; the HHS junior pinned Corcoran in last year's quarterfinals. Kort will face Fort Calhoun's Ely Oldberding, who has 51 wins on the year and was a state champion in Class C two years ago.
Jett Samuelson joins Kort and Weidner in the semis with an undefeated record going into Friday night. He'll face Boone Central's Ashton Schafer.
Remaining in Class B, the Minden wrestling team has two grapplers in the semifinals, and both are freshmen.
Robert Nelson (120) and Orrin Kuehn (132) both have at least 40 wins and both are facing returning medalists. Kuehn has faced his opponent, Cyrus Wells of Broken Bow, twice this season, losing by one point both times. Should the freshmen phenoms continue their run, the Whippets could be looking at their first state champions since 2014.
Class B semifinals
106 — Cameron Brumbaugh (37-7), Hastings, vs. Cadyn Coyle (43-8), Bennington
113 — Hunter Anderson (41-6), Hastings, vs. Kael Lauridsen (46-2), Bennington
120 — Robert Nelson (40-12), Minden, vs. Connor Ritonya (51-3), Bennington
126 — Braiden Kort (48-0), Hastings, vs. Ely Oldberding (51-2), Fort Calhoun
132 — Orrin Kuehn (41-9), Minden, vs. Cyrus Wells (41-3), Broken Bow
138 — Elijah Johnson (36-14), Hastings, vs. AJ Parrish (43-6), Bennington
152 — Landon Weidner (42-0), Hastings, vs. Caden Corcoran (33-4), Ralston
160 — Jett Samuelson (41-0), Hastings, vs. Ashton Schafer (33-9), Boone Central
Class C
In Class C, one of the 132-pound semifinals will feature the No. 2 and No. 3 rated wrestlers in the state. Fillmore Central's Alex Schademann is 54-2 on the season and third in the weight class, while Milford's Eli Vondra is second and 42-2 on the year.
Both of Vondra's losses are at the hands of Schademann, while one of Schademann's two losses came against Vondra.
Vondra will be hoping to even up the season record with a win Friday night. Both he and Schademann's best placing at the state meet has been fifth, but is guaranteed to change for one of these two wrestlers tonight. Fillmore Central has had three state champions, all as recent as 2012.
Superior's Payton Christiancy has already locked up his second consecutive medal, but he's hoping to continue making his senior year one to remember.
He's already hit one milestone after another this year, setting school records, but knocking off the defending state champion Carson Fehlhafer and handing him his first loss of the year would be the cherry on top of the season this year has been.
Christiancy knocked off the fifth-ranked wrestler in the weight class in the quarterfinals.
Class C semifinals
132 — Alex Schademann (54-2), Fillmore Central vs. Eli Vondra (48-4), Milford
285 — Payton Christiancy (46-6), Superior, vs. Carson Fehlhafer (45-0), Centennial
Class D
Thayer Central is feeling good with four semifinalists in action Friday night. The Titans head into the action third in the team standings, looking to keep pace with Sutherland and Winside. If Thayer Central can stick with those two powerhouses, it will achieve its first top-3 team finish in program history.
One of the more premier matchups for Tribland spectators will be the 132-pound semifinal between TC's Brenner McLaughlin and Kenesaw's Nickolas Kuehn. The two faced each other in last year's third-place match, with McLaughlin taking the bronze medal. So far, Kuehn has lost just one match this season, compiling a record of 39-1; McLaughlin is 45-6.
Thayer Central also has a freshman in the semis in Colter Sinn, who is taking on junior Carter Brandyberry. Brandyberry has just three losses on the season, but Sinn is on a nice run in the state tournament, winning via an 8-1 decision and a pin.
Triston Wells is 46-3 and will face Gatlin Krepela of Pleasanton, who is 42-3. The two are ranked third and second, respectively. Gunner Mumford is the Titans' other semifinalist, and he'll be facing returning state champion and two-time medalist Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale.
Doniphan-Trumbull's Jordy Baland knocked off the No. 4 wrestler in the class in the quarterfinals, and now he'll have to beat Ravenna's Thomas Psota, who has gotten the best of the Cardinal twice this season. In the last meeting between the two, however, the match wasn't decided until overtime. Psota has a record of 42-4, while Baland is 19-9. Doniphan-Trumbull is still awaiting its first state champion in school history.
Class D semifinals
106 — Colter Sinn (25-10), Thayer Central, vs. Carter Brandyberry (34-3), Alma
113 — Triston Wells (46-3), Thayer Central, vs. Gatlin Krepela (42-3), Pleasanton
132 — Brenner McLaughlin (45-6), Thayer Central, vs. Nickolas Kuehn (39-1), Kenesaw
160 — Gunner Mumford (46-5), Thayer Central, vs. Aiden Kuester (51-2), Neligh-Oakdale
285 — Jordy Baland (19-9), Doniphan-Trumbull, vs. Thomas Psota (42-4), Ravenna