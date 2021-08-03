PITTSBURG, Kan. — When it comes to evaluating baseball teams, it's easy for the eyes to dart right to the lineup's batting average, or to inquire about a left-hander's ERA, or even the defense's fielding percentage. But when asked about his squad, the first thing Tyler Brynds pointed out was its chemistry.
Brynds is the head coach of the Pittsburg Post 64 Patriots, who qualified for the Mid-South Regional Tournament by winning the state championship in Kansas. According to Brynds, the Patriots had a shaky start to the year, but they became a tight-knit squad by the end of it.
"We had some trouble at times getting kids to show up, but once we got to the end of the season everyone was here and everyone meshed really, really well," he said. "We haven't had many problems with guys acting out, players doing whatever. The guys have a really good chemistry and understand that we're here to have fun and we're here to win."
Pittsburg's coach said the team went 24-7 on the season. He said some of the Patriots' victories have been exactly what a coach likes to see, where every facet of the game is doing its job and performing at a high level. Then, there were other games where Brynds noticed one side of the ball picking up the slack for the other.
Post 64's ability to compete on offense and defense gives the Patriots' coach confidence going into the regional tournament, but when it comes down to it, he knows the team's bats are going to have to get the job done in Hastings.
"Hitting is definitely our strong suit...I don't have any weak spots in in the lineup," he said. "Our ability to put the ball in play — we don't strike out very often. We put the ball in play, make the defense work and make them make plays, and when the ball gets squared up and put into the gap then so be it. All the merrier. More of a next-man-up and make the pitcher work."
Brynds said when each one of his one-through-nine hitters step up to the plate, he's expecting them to get a hit. He knows they're capable of that. But he also knows there's going to be elite pitching at the Mid-South regional, and that means his pitching staff is going to have to lock down opposing offenses at times. And that's something he believes it can do.
"The top end of our pitching is very, very good. There is some slight drop off when it gets to the bullpen, but the very top end of the our pitching has pushed us through those must-win games," he said.
"We got through the state tourney on the backs of some really good arms. Other than one game, we had all of our pitchers go at least five or six innings. Everybody was able to extend their outings to the point where we could save pitching until Saturday for the state championship."
Pittsburg will take on Missouri runner-up Oak Grove Post 379 in the opening game of the Mid-South tourney, at 10 a.m. at Duncan Field. None of Brynds' players have competed in a regional tournament, but, if this season has taught him anything about the group it's that the Patriots know how to band together when they're up against a tough task.
"We're resilient...It goes to show that if we're not hitting well we can lean on the other aspects of our game to carry us through," Brynds said. "This is the fourth or fifth time the program has been to a regional. But this will be a new experience for us as a staff and for our team. It will be exciting to go out there and see how we stack up."
Pittsburg Post 64 Patriots roster
Payton Gains, P; Blaine Dunstan, 1B; Kameron Williamson, P; Kaston Fields, 2B; Payton Morrow, CF; Trevor Amershek, SS; Ethan Light, CF; Gavin Wampler, RF; Riley Bush, C; Nathan Smith, P; Shade Mahnken, 1B; Brandon Kelley, LF; Tucker Akins, C; Clay Saporito, P; Isac Elkins, P; Brett Sutterby, P; Cameon Draeger, CF; Davis Davenport, P